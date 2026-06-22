DeepCool Unveils Next-Generation Cooling Innovations, Smart PC Components, and Performance-Driven Designs for Enthusiasts

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DeepCool, established in 1996, is a global leader in designing and manufacturing high-performance computer components, including CPU coolers, PC cases, power supplies, peripherals, and more for enthusiasts worldwide.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Ms. Anran Wang, Marketing Manager, DeepCool, shares insights into the company’s latest cooling innovations, advanced PC components, and future-focused product development strategy.

DeepCool has introduced several new cooling solutions. What are the key highlights of the latest air coolers?

We have significantly enhanced our air-cooling lineup with a strong focus on performance and user convenience. One of the standout products is the Assassin V Vision, which now features eight heat pipes, a built-in LCD display, upgraded 38mm-thick fans, and our second-generation vapor chamber technology. These improvements allow the cooler to support up to 320W TDP, making it ideal for high-performance systems. We have also introduced a wireless fan connection design powered through pogo pins, making installation and maintenance much easier.

What innovations can users expect from the AK700 VC and AN600 VC coolers?

The AK700 VC combines seven heat pipes with vapor chamber enhancement for improved thermal efficiency. We have also designed a magnetic top cover for easier installation. The fan includes a unique lighting design that creates a mirror-like appearance when powered off and an illuminated effect when active.

The AN600 VC is our upgraded low-profile cooler. It features six heat pipes, vapor chamber technology, and a slim fan design while delivering up to 220W TDP. It offers significantly improved cooling performance compared to previous generations without compromising compactness.

DeepCool has also entered the workstation cooling segment. Can you tell us more about that?

We are introducing StationX, our first dedicated air cooler for workstation platforms, especially designed for TRX-5 systems. It features a dual-tower, dual-fan architecture with six heat pipes and thicker 30mm fans. The cooler utilizes advanced fan bearings for long-term reliability and is built to meet the demanding requirements of professional workstation users. The name “Station X” reflects its focus on workstation applications and extreme performance.

What advancements have been made in DeepCool’s PC case portfolio?

We continue to refine our chassis designs to improve airflow and usability. The new CL600 adopts a compact ATX form factor and relocates the power supply to the front, creating a more efficient airflow path for GPUs. The case also includes two pre-installed ARGB fans.

Additionally, we have upgraded our existing chassis series with a new quick-release side panel mechanism. Users can now remove panels effortlessly using a single-lock design, making installation and maintenance much more convenient.

How is DeepCool redefining liquid cooling with advanced performance and customization?

One of our most exciting additions is the SILENTNOX liquid cooler. It features a sleek curved display and is powered by our 7th-generation water pump. The magnetic top cover can be rotated freely to match different system orientations.

Users can personalize the display with animations, videos, GIFs, and photos through our proprietary DeepCreative software. Despite its slim 3mm screen profile, it provides an impressive viewing area, covering 86% of the display surface. The cooler also incorporates performance-focused fans for efficient thermal management while maintaining quiet operation.

How is DeepCool enhancing the fan ecosystem?

We are introducing several innovative fan solutions. The new LT360 Vision ARGB is a three-fan module integrated into a single frame for easier installation. Interestingly, the center fan operates at a slightly different speed from the outer fans to minimize beat frequency and improve acoustic performance.

We have also launched the FL12 Infinity, our first wireless-connection fan. The fans connect seamlessly through integrated pins, eliminating cable clutter while simplifying installation. The Infinity lighting effect on the sides creates an immersive visual experience that complements modern PC builds.

Are there any developments in smart chassis integration?

Our CH690 LCD case represents a major step forward in smart PC design. It features a built-in 7-inch LCD display that works with DeepCreative software. Users can display videos, GIFs, photos, and even mirror their screen content using our D-Cast functionality. It combines functionality, personalization, and aesthetics in a single solution.

What is DeepCool’s overall vision for product development moving forward?

Our goal is to continuously push the boundaries of cooling technology while improving user experience. Whether it is advanced thermal performance, simplified installation, wireless connectivity, customizable displays, or smarter chassis designs, we want to deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of gamers, creators, professionals, and PC enthusiasts worldwide.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / DeepCool

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