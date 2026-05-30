DeepCool Unveils Next-Generation Cooling and PC Building Innovations at COMPUTEX 2026

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DeepCool, a global leader in high-performance PC components and thermal solutions, returns to COMPUTEX 2026 with an exciting showcase of breakthrough cooling technologies, innovative chassis designs, and next-generation PC building solutions. From June 2–5 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, DeepCool will present its latest advancements across air cooling, liquid cooling, fan technology, and PC cases, reinforcing its commitment to engineering excellence, user-focused innovation, and elevated PC building experiences.

Advancing Air Cooling with Vapor Chamber Innovation

Headlining DeepCool’s air-cooling portfolio is the ASSASSIN V VISION, the latest evolution of the company’s flagship cooling platform. Featuring newly developed VC 2.0 vapor chamber technology, a refined and more compact heatsink architecture, and an integrated 4.5-inch LCD display, the ASSASSIN V VISION delivers exceptional thermal performance while offering real-time system monitoring and enhanced visual appeal.

Expanding the benefits of vapor chamber technology to more system categories, DeepCool introduces the AN600 VC, bringing advanced thermal performance to compact low-profile builds. The new AK700 VC and AK700 VC WH further elevate the acclaimed AK700 series with upgraded VC 2.0 cooling efficiency, improved acoustic optimization, and a refined user experience.

For professional creators and workstation users, DeepCool debuts the StationX 620, a purpose-built air cooler engineered to meet the thermal demands of modern high-core-count workstation platforms. Specifically designed for AMD Threaripper and AMD EPYC processors and 4U rack compatibility, the cooler will be rated at a massive 540W TDP!

SILENTNOX PRO: A New Era of Silent Liquid Cooling

Making its worldwide debut at COMPUTEX 2026, the SILENTNOX PRO 360 introduces an entirely new chapter in DeepCool’s liquid cooling lineup. As the first model in the all-new SILENTNOX series, it combines cutting-edge cooling performance with an immersive visual experience.

At its center is a stunning 6.67-inch 2K flexible curved display, seamlessly integrated into the pump housing. Powered by DeepCool’s latest in-house pump technology and optimized for ultra-low noise operation, the SILENTNOX PRO 360 delivers premium cooling performance while setting a new benchmark for silent computing and visual sophistication.

Next-Generation Fan Technology and Wireless Connectivity

DeepCool continues to push the boundaries of fan engineering with a new generation of performance-focused cooling fans designed to deliver improved airflow, enhanced acoustics, and cleaner system aesthetics.

The latest lineup also introduces advanced wireless fan connectivity solutions, significantly reducing cable clutter and simplifying installation for modern PC builders.

Building upon its commitment to engineering precision, DeepCool further advances its PC industry’s first Industrial grade G6.3 dynamic balancing standard or ISO 21940, minimizing vibration and resonance while improving rotational stability, reliability, and acoustic performance. These developments reflect the company’s ongoing pursuit of higher manufacturing standards and continuous innovation in cooling technology.

Modern Chassis Designed for Performance and Presentation

Expanding its popular panoramic case portfolio, DeepCool introduces the CH690 LCD, a showcase chassis featuring an integrated 7-inch IPS display, four pre-installed ARGB fans, and enhanced ambient lighting capabilities. Designed for enthusiasts who value both performance and aesthetics, the CH690 LCD creates a striking platform for modern high-end systems.

DeepCool also unveils the CH170 PLUS UES, an upgraded evolution of its compact small-form-factor chassis. Featuring newly designed quick-release side panels, the CH170 PLUS UES offers easier hardware access, simplified maintenance, and a more streamlined building experience without compromising its compact footprint.

Experience DeepCool at COMPUTEX 2026

Visitors attending COMPUTEX 2026 are invited to explore DeepCool’s latest innovations firsthand and discover how the company continues to redefine thermal performance, user experience, and PC design. Through advanced engineering and a relentless focus on innovation, DeepCool remains dedicated to delivering solutions that empower gamers, creators, professionals, and PC enthusiasts worldwide.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / DeepCool

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