Decimal Technologies & Namaste Credit Unite to Ignite the No-Code+AI Revolution

Decimal Technologies, one of the leading innovators in no-code solutions, has joined forces with Namaste Credit, a global SME-focused fintech pioneer. With this integration of Namaste Credit’s expertise in OCR-driven lending automation and AI-powered underwriting will drive Decimal Technologies growth trajectory. This strategic alliance aims to transform the BFSI sector by integrating AI-driven, scalable and automated lending solutions to create a more robust and holistic financial ecosystem.

As part of the collaboration, Namaste Credit’s existing customer base of 15 clients will join Decimal’s portfolio, expanding its client universe to 45 thereby enhancing the company’s operational capabilities. This opens up new cross-selling opportunities and accelerates growth potential across the market, solidifying its position in India’s fintech ecosystem with the opening of a new office in Bangalore.

This association also brings 100 talented professionals from Namaste Credit into the Decimal fold. The influx of new talent will boost Decimal Technologies’ collective expertise and encourage a culture of innovation. The expanded team is focused on revolutionizing the BFSI sector by offering full-stack lending products and the combined capabilities will drive forward the vision of redefining efficiency, speed and compliance.

Mr. Lalit Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO, Decimal Technologies

Mr. Lalit Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO, Decimal Technologies, expressed his excitement, stating “We are excited to welcome Namaste Credit as a part of the Decimal Technologies family. Namaste Credit’s expertise will add immense value to our ecosystem, strengthening our ability to create a more seamless financial infrastructure. Their deep understanding of SME-focused solutions aligns perfectly with our vision of driving innovation in BFSI.”

Mr. Gaurav Anand, CEO, Namaste Credit

Mr. Gaurav Anand, CEO, Namaste Credit stated, “Joining forces with Decimal Technologies will make financial services more comprehensive and globally accessible. Integrating AI-driven solutions with Decimal’s innovative no-code platform enables financial institutions to scale faster, manage risk more effectively and make data-driven decisions seamlessly.”

The combination of Decimal Technologies no-code platform with Namaste Credit’s AI-driven automation sets a new benchmark in the BFSI industry. Together, both companies are going to open new opportunities for financial institutions to offer faster, more advanced and more inclusive financial products on a global scale.

