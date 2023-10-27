DE-CIX maintains the Best Internet Exchange Operator title at Global Carrier Awards 2023 for close to a decade

- Advertisement - -

DE-CIX again this year takes home the title of Best Internet Exchange Operator in the 2023 Global Carrier Awards. DE-CIX has now received the prize eight times since the award’s inception in 2015, demonstrating the IX operator’s strengths in ecosystem-building, the provision of premium interconnection services, and its technological excellence. The award was presented yesterday evening at the gala Global Carrier Awards ceremony in London. The Global Carrier Awards are awarded annually and honour innovations, vision, and excellence in both regional and global markets for telecommunications, data centres, and Internet Exchanges. The jury comprises of analysts from the area of telecommunications, industry experts, and leading editors of the specialist publication Capacity Magazine.

Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX.

“It is such an honour for us to be recognised again by renowned experts from our sector as the Best Internet Exchange Operator – now for close to a decade. DE-CIX’s success story is the result of our cutting-edge technology, professionalism, neutrality, enthusiasm for community building, our excellent team, and our many partners worldwide. We are here to build unrivalled interconnection ecosystems that are used every day by network operators, companies, and organizations around the globe to exchange data reliably, securely, at high speeds, and at high volumes. As a future-oriented company, we will continue to strive for interconnection excellence and innovative power to support networks of all sizes – including enterprise networks – and remain at the forefront of technological developments, building the Internet Exchange of the future today,” said Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX.

Mr. Sudhir Kunder, Chief Business Officer, DE-CIX India

Expressing his immense profound delight Mr. Sudhir Kunder, Chief Business Officer, DE-CIX India says, “As a pivotal part of the DE-CIX global family, we are immensely proud to contribute to the legacy of Best Internet Exchange Operator that our company has cultivated over close to a decade. This prestigious accolade underscores our commitment to delivering world-class interconnection solutions here in India. Looking ahead, we are dedicated to propelling our nation’s digital infrastructure forward, forging stronger connections, and enabling innovation that transcends boundaries. DE-CIX India is more than just an award-winning entity; it’s a driving force behind the future of India’s digital ecosystem, where endless possibilities await. We’re excited to be at the forefront, shaping a digital landscape that knows no limits.”

DE-CIX is the world’s leading Internet Exchange Operator, and since the beginning of the commercial Internet, the company has had a decisive influence in a range of leading global bodies on co-defining guiding principles for the Internet of the present and the future. As the operator of critical IT infrastructure, DE-CIX bears a great responsibility for the seamless, fast, and secure data exchange between people, enterprises, and organizations at its locations around the globe. DE-CIX offers its peering, cloud, and other interconnection services in close to 50 metro regions in Europe, Africa, North America, the Middle East, and Asia. The interconnection ecosystem is accessible from data centres in over 600 cities worldwide and interconnects thousands of network operators (carriers), Internet service providers (ISPs), content providers and enterprise networks from more than 100 countries. DE-CIX Frankfurt (Germany), with 34 Exabytes of annual traffic in 2022 and close to 1100 connected networks, is one of the largest Internet Exchanges in the world. Four DE-CIX IXs, in Frankfurt, New York, Madrid, and Mumbai, have peak traffic in excess of 1 Terabit per second, and another two – in Dallas and Dubai – are expected to reach this milestone in the near future, reflecting strong growth at all DE-CIX locations globally.

