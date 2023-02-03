DE-CIX India to increase its presence in Bengaluru, Hyderabad & SEA region

- Advertisement - -

DE-CIX India is a regional Internet peering and interconnection hub for the major Indian and international networks.

In an exclusive interview with NCN Magazine, Mr. Sudhir Kunder, Country Director, DE-CIX India, shared his views about the company’s position in the market and future prospects.

DE-CIX India interconnects a large number of Internet service providers (ISPs), content delivery networks (CDNs), over-the-top (OTT) players, DNS root servers, national & international telco networks, and social media networks in all major metropolitan areas, which helps Indian networks to keep their Internet traffic local.

Kindly brief us about your company.

We are an interconnection platform in this business for the last 26 years across the globe and in India for the last 5 years. The unique proposition that we bring to the table is that one single access port is able to serve multiple services mainly internet exchange, cloud exchange, blackholing, and a host of other services which we will be launching in the next fiscal. This is the entire range of services offered by us.

DE-CIX India’s neutral Internet Exchanges are built on fully redundant MPLS switching networks on carrier-grade Juniper equipment, and located in top Internet datacenters, including Bharti Airtel Data Centers (Nxtra Data), Netmagic Solutions (NTT), ST Telemedia, GPX Global systems, Web Werks India, etc.DE-CIX India runs carrier and data-neutral Internet Exchange Points in the Indian cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata.

How old is your company in the market?

DE CIX started its journey in India 5 years back, in December of 2019 when we did a relook of our network infrastructure, customer onboarding, etc. we were able to get into an action based on a number of 74 or so, and in these last three years, we have become not only India’s largest internet exchange but also Mumbai became the largest interconnection platform across 29 countries and 153 internet exchanges across the Asia Pacific region.

DE-CIX with 40+ locations in Europe, North America, Africa, the Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia, is the world’s leading operator of Internet Exchanges. At its Internet Exchanges, DE-CIX interconnects more than 3,000 network operators (carriers), Internet service providers (ISPs), content providers, and enterprise networks from more than 100 countries and offers peering, cloud, and other interconnection services. With around 500+ Data Centers across the world, DE-CIX saw tremendous traffic growth at 40+ #InternetExchanges in 2022. 48 exabytes (EB) of data were transmitted globally through the DE-CIX IX in 2022.

All this has proved that in this business globally this growth has been one of the fastest growth that the industry has seen anywhere in the entire globe and not only in India.

How is DE CIX building the future internet infrastructure?

While we say that the future of internet infrastructure structure we see that we do a lot of network infrastructure audits at our own site and we ensure that we are ready for the future, though even two months before Covid we revamped our entire undertaken infrastructure structure four metros where we were present and that is why we were able to quickly accelerate customer onboarding and were able to complete it in a matter of days.

Even now, we have been the first pioneers in the industry to adopt the 400 GE network equipment there just about two months back, we were the first to adopt 800 GE in Frankfurt. This lineage of network superiority is what we carry across all our locations and accelerated business market in India and we have earmarked our company standpoint phenomenally high for upgrading our network from where we are right now providing globally highest services.

Can you explain cloud computing with respect to your company?

One of the unique propositions of our services is that one single access port allows you multiple service offerings. Once your interexchange service is consumed you then move into the cloud exchange. What we are able to do for our customers, telecom partners, and our data centre partners is the ability to go ahead and make services as a part of their own offering and they are able to build with our solutions for customers who would want AWS, GOOGLE, AZURE, and ORACLE.

The ease of doing business and the way we are running this operation is that we onboard our customers in the shortest possible time and in the easiest possible manner as compared to whatever is available today in the Indian market. As a result of this, not only are we able to see quick onboarding of customers from India but we are also looking at larger automobile giants who are willing to take up our services so that we are able to build the right kind of environment for their digital acceleration and digital transformation.

What’s the state of the data ecosystem at an intersection?

Looking at it from the availability from the legal standpoint, whether anybody is able to accept your data or not being the only legally compliant organization for a very long time, we have always been on the right side of the law. As a result of which we have complied with all the rules and regulations that the Indian government has and whatever was required to be serving our customers from that standpoint we have done and at the same time, we have ensured that we are legally compliant.

What opportunities do you see in the market?

If you see that the market today is evolving at a pace of thought, the moment you think of something, you’re able to make it. India is a place where there is not too much of a legacy in terms of infrastructural deployment there is an opportunity where infrastructure is being deployed and by the virtue of having the right kind of network acceleration platforms like us, you will see new technologies like IoT, AI, 5G actually coming to play and moving away from theory to the practical. So, we will see a lot of digital triangles, a lot of business cases that will help enterprises not only bring the right kind of investment but also ensure that those investments are monetizable by virtue of the three heart, brain, and hands as we call it factors working in tandem with the interconnection platforms like us who will not only be available across the 16 data centers but also the deployment when it happens at the edge.

I am very hopeful that by being relevant to a lot of industry verticals like BFSI, and MND, especially healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and hospitality and we have seen multiple cases in our global ecosystem, India will see a huge jump in not only the acceleration of adoption but also in terms of monetization of these investments that are being made.

What are your future plans?

In the next two quarters or so we would be looking at continuing the way this rocket ship has grown and keeping that same growth path, we will expand a couple of new locations, one in Bangalore and second in Hyderabad and along with that we will increase our presence and customer base in countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.