DE-CIX India Launches Data Center Interconnection Services for Seamless Data Exchange

DE-CIX India, the country’s largest interconnection platform, announced the launch of its Data Center Interconnection Services to enable seamless exchange of data between data centers. The new offering leverages DE-CIX’s robust interconnection infrastructure to provide data center interconnect (DCI) technology that links two or more data centers over varying distances—short, medium, or long—using high-speed packet-optical connectivity. This will allow enterprises to dynamically access resources across multiple data center sites and optimise their network infrastructure.

DE-CIX India operates the largest carrier and data center neutral interconnection platforms in India, across ﬁve locations – Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. Its data center interconnection services tap into this infrastructure to provide enterprises with a scalable, ﬂexible, and cost-efﬁcient way to interconnect their data centers and IT infrastructure. The offering enables enterprises to load balance their network infrastructure across data centers as needed and provides redundancy for backup.

Big data, AI, and cloud computing are growing at a rate that has put data centers under previously unheard-of pressure. Effective and dependable data center interconnect (DCI) solutions are essential as these facilities grow and become more dispersed. DE-CIX’s new offering provides connectivity within the boundaries of the respective location of the IX in metro areas where DE-CIX India operates such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai. DC Interconnect Service will enable seamless connectivity and peering across regional Internet Exchanges, granting access to a wide array of content providers and end users. With an extensive network of partners, this service ensures uninterrupted connections with customers and service providers.

The data center interconnection services offer several beneﬁts to enterprises, including:

Seamless connectivity : Provides a single logical connection between data centers, enabling workloads and data to dynamically move across sites. This simpliﬁes network architecture and management.

: Provides a single logical connection between data centers, enabling workloads and data to dynamically move across sites. This simpliﬁes network architecture and management. Redundancy : Enables automatic failover to a secondary data center site in case of an outage. This provides disaster recovery and business continuity beneﬁts.

: Enables automatic failover to a secondary data center site in case of an outage. This provides disaster recovery and business continuity beneﬁts. Scalability : Allows enterprises to easily scale their infrastructure across multiple data center sites as needs change. This provides ﬂexibility and future-proofs network investments.

: Allows enterprises to easily scale their infrastructure across multiple data center sites as needs change. This provides ﬂexibility and future-proofs network investments. Cost-efﬁciency : Reduces the cost of connectivity between data centers. By utilising DE-CIX India’s highly distributed interconnection fabric, enterprises do not need to procure and manage separate network links between their data center sites.

: Reduces the cost of connectivity between data centers. By utilising DE-CIX India’s highly distributed interconnection fabric, enterprises do not need to procure and manage separate network links between their data center sites. Flexibility: Supports both layer 2 and layer 3 connectivity based on technical requirements. Enterprises can choose the solution that best ﬁts their needs.

Mr. Sudhir Kunder, CBO, DE-CIX India

“Data centers are the building blocks of digital transformation, and seamless interconnection between them is key to enabling new digital services,” said Mr. Sudhir Kunder, CBO at DE-CIX India. “Our Data Center Interconnect Service provides enterprises, CDN’s, a simple, fast, and efﬁcient way to connect their data centers and unlock new capabilities like cloud connectivity, data backup, and disaster recovery.”

