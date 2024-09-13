DE-CIX India Announces The Launch of The Cloud Router Services in India, Revolutionising The Cloud Connectivity Infrastructure in India

- Advertisement -

DE-CIX India, the leading Internet Exchange operator in the country, is glad to announce the launch of its innovative Cloud Router services in India. This latest addition to DE-CIX India’s service portfolio reinforces the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of enterprises and service providers across India.

The introduction of Cloud Router services marks a significant milestone in DE-CIX India’s mission to empower digital transformation for businesses across the country.

As business models and cloud resources scale, connectivity must scale accordingly. Solutions like software-based routing offer a way to address this need. DE-CIX’s Cloud ROUTER service supports companies in managing hybrid cloud environments. This service enables private and direct data exchange between different clouds at an Internet Exchange, allowing users to maintain control over their data flows, avoid vendor lock-in, and enjoy high-performance applications with minimised latency – all of which are critical for AI and business strategies.

From Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things to robotics, digital health, smart cities, and interactive gaming, latency-sensitive cloud applications are key to the value creation of the future. To thrive in this environment, companies must manage hybrid architectures and edge components seamlessly at the network edge. DE-CIX’s goal is to support the market’s transformation and demonstrate the potential of neutral interconnection platforms for hybrid IT landscapes, business-critical software, and latency-sensitive applications. This service enhances network performance, reduces latency, and ensures reliable and secure cloud access.

Mr. Sudhir Kunder, Chief Business Officer, DE-CIX India

Mr. Sudhir Kunder, Chief Business Officer of DE-CIX India commented on the launch, “The introduction of Cloud Router services is a game-changer for businesses in India looking to optimise their cloud connectivity. As cloud adoption continues to grow, our new service ensures that enterprises have the tools they need to manage complex, multi-cloud environments efficiently. This launch underscores DE-CIX India’s commitment to driving innovation and providing world-class solutions that support the digital transformation of businesses across the country.”

In addition to the new Cloud Router services, DE-CIX India continues to offer a comprehensive range of connectivity solutions, including:

DirectCLOUD Services: Secure, dedicated connections to leading cloud providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle Cloud, enabling improved performance and reliability.

Peering Services: Robust and efficient peering options, including bilateral peering with major CDNs, ensuring optimal traffic flow and network performance.

Microsoft Azure Peering Services (MAPS): Secure and scalable data center interconnection solutions, providing seamless connectivity between data centers and cloud services.

DE-CIX India’s extensive network infrastructure and expert technical support ensure that businesses of all sizes can benefit from the most advanced cloud connectivity solutions available in the market today.

