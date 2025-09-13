Day 2 of FSIE Fire & Security India Expo soars with key industry insights for a Surakshit Bharat

- Advertisement -

Day 2 of the FSIE Fire and Security India Expo held at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi witnessed stellar panel discussions on the role of technology for safety infrastructure, collaborative strategies and evolution of security in the fire and security industry in India.

A technical talk ‘Let’s talk smoke’ with esteemed speakers Mr. A V Parab – Deputy Chief Fire Officer – Mumbai Fire Brigade and Dr. D K Shami – Former Fire Advisor, Govt. of India and Advisor Fire Engineering, DLF rounded off well with the talk curated by Mr. Vinod Kapse – Founder, Kapse Consulting Engineers.

A panel discussion titled ‘Drone & Anti-Drone Technologies in Critical Infrastructure Protection’ had Brig. Ajoy Mukherjee, SM**, VSM (Retd.), Principal Advisor Shyam VSL; Lt. Col. Anup Amol Mahajan (Retd) – Business Development Head & Defence Advisor – Enhanasafe India Pvt. Ltd.; Cdr. Bheem Reddy – Vice President Cybersecurity Operations, C3i Hub; Cdr. Kartik Vig (Retd) Director – Security & Risk Consulting, Netrika Consulting India Pvt. Ltd; Wing Commander Dr. Manoj Kumar (Retd), Head of SWARM Drone Program, IAF (Former), Ex-Indian Air Force; Maj. Sadhna Singh – Consultant Niti Aayog as the key panellists in a very thoughtful panel discussion curated by Capt. Ashok Kutty – Head of Strategy, Training & Operational Excellence, Terrier Security Services as the key panellists.

‘Process Safety Incidents in HiGH-Hazard Industry’ was the topic of the second panel discussion of the day curated by Mr. Hirak Dutta – Expert Advisor Technical – Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board. Esteemed panellists Mr. Mukesh Mohan – Executive Director – IOCL and Mr. Sanjeev Raina – Executive Director, BPCL focussed especially on ‘Learning from major process safety incidents’ and ‘Building process safety competence’ respectively.

On the topic of ‘Fire Safety in Hospitals’ key panellists Mr. Neelesh Shinde – Group Chief Technical Officer & Head – Projects, Jupiter; and Dr. Vivek Desai – Founder and Managing Director, HOSMAC shared their valuable insights in a panel discussion curated by Mr. Manu Malhotra – Founder, IIDC Architects.

The eighth edition of the FSIE Fire & Security India Expo kicked off today in the capital with a three-day power-packed agenda between 11-13 September at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre. The conference brought the who’s who of Fire & Security industry from across India at one platform in very engaging keynote address and panel discussions by industry leaders and experts on innovative strategies to pre-empt industry hazards. The expo witnessed over 10000 industry-specific visitors with 169 participating brands from Fischer, Honda, Honeywell, Panasonic, Isuzu, Bristol, CP Plus and more showcasing their products.

Day 3 will witness additional esteemed panellists who will share their valuable thoughts on ‘Time for Security to Evolve – Future Wants More’; ‘Collaborative Strategies for Integrating Fire& Security Infrastructure in the New Smart Developments’; ‘Building Confidence Through Code – NBC and the Future of Fire Safety’.

The FSIE Fire & Security India Expo has Schneider Electric, Rockwool, KPT Pipes as key sponsors among others.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / FSIE

