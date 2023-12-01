Day 2 of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 – Unveiling Innovations, renewable technologies & government policies

- Advertisement - -

The second day of the 26th Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 witnessed the esteemed presence of Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. The event, organized by the Department of Electronics, IT, Bt, Government of Karnataka, and Software Technology Parks of India, captivated business visitors and experts from the Deeptech, BioTech, Startup, and Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) sectors. Exciting sessions and events were held, including fireside chats with industry leaders and recognition of exceptional talent in the industry.

The day commenced with a compelling ITE & Deeptech Track titled “Tech Interventions for a Sustainable Future,” featuring Sagar N, Farm & Field, crop & digital solutions, Santosh Subramanian, Regional CIO – SA, SEA & Oceania at Veolia, Prof. Claudio J Tessone from the University of Zurich, and Guru Prakash Shastry, Head – Climate Action, Infosys. The emphasis was on the importance of renewable technologies in addressing climate change and aligning human behaviour, government policies, and environmental metrics for sustainability. It stressed on altering water consumption metrics, employing AI for sewage management, and utilizing technology for real-time crop monitoring. The discussion also highlighted blockchain’s role in transparent finance while cautioning against over-dependence on hyped technologies.

This session was followed by a substantive discussion featuring Anjum Parwez, IAS, Managing Director of BMRCL, Sanjay Chaddha, Director Public Policy India & South Asia, Uber India Systems Private Limited, Blake Opsahl, Director of Business Development and Technology at BETA Technologies, and Prasanna Patwardhan, of Prasanna Purple Mobility Solutions. The panel addressed the theme “The C.A.S.E. for Future Mobility” delving into the critical role of integrated transportation, electric and autonomous vehicles, and their influence on shaping the future of mobility in India. The session encapsulated suggestions on alleviating traffic congestion in Bangalore, emphasizing the encouragement of public transportation usage over private modes, as one of the key strategies.

Startup Product launched at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023

In the presence of Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon’ble Minister for Electronics, IT & Bt, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka, and Shri Prashanth Prakash, Chairman, Vision Group for Startups, 35 groundbreaking products and solutions were unveiled by startups during the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2023. The second edition of the Startup Product Launch took place at the Startup Innovation Zone over the 2nd day of the summit. This initiative underscores the state’s dedication to nurturing innovation across a diverse range of industries.

TCS Rural IT Quiz National Finals

A significant moment of the day was the national finals of the 24th edition of ‘Rural IT Quiz, graced by the presence of Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology & Biotechnology and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Govt. of Karnataka along with Sunil Deshpande, Regional Head, TCS Bengaluru, Dr. Ekroop Caur – Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, Bt, and Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka and Shri Darshan H.V., IAS, Managing Director – Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Dept. of Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T, Govt. of Karnataka. This year, the quiz was open to students in classes 8 to 12 across India. The program comprised online tests and virtual and physical quiz shows. As for the winners, Udit Pratap Singh from BSP Senior Secondary School, Bhilai Chhattisgarh claimed the first place, while Vignesh Nauso Shetye from Dr. K.B. Hedgewar Vidyamandir, Bicholim, Goa and Amrut Uppar from The Forbes Academy, Gokak Karnataka were the runners-up. The winning team was awarded a scholarship from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) worth rupees 1,00,000, runners-up were awarded scholarships worth rupees 50,000.

Launch of Uber Green

Uber introduced its global flagship electric vehicle service, Uber Green, offering residents convenient access to eco-friendly rides through their app. This was launched by Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon’ble Minister of IT, Bt, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, and Uber India President Prabhjeet Singh at Bangalore Palace during the Bengaluru Tech Summit. Initially accessible in central Bengaluru, the service endeavours to extend its reach across additional areas within India’s startup hub.

Centre of Excellence in Efficiency Augmentation

STPI has inaugurated the Centre of Excellence in Efficiency Augmentation (CoE-EA) in collaboration with Govt. of Karnataka, supported by HPEIPL at Jayanagar, Bengaluru, to leverage the emerging Industry 4.0 technologies. Spanning 16,000 sqft, the state-of-the-art facility includes an Innovation and Development Lab, an Incubation facility, and a dedicated Centre of Excellence. The CoE aims to nurture 100 startups and engage 25,000 students over the next 5 years.

STPI IT Exports Awards – 2023

IT companies are being recognized by STPI for their performance and contribution to IT industries by awarding them in different categories every year. Accordingly, for the year 2022-23, the top performing IT companies like Wipro GE Healthcare, Cyient DLM Ltd., Infosys BPM Ltd., Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd., in the categories of Exports, Employment, Women Employment, etc., and IT Ratna of Karnataka were awarded to Infosys Ltd. and Intel Technology India Pvt. Ltd in the presence of Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon’ble Minister for Electronics, IT & Bt, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka and other dignitaries at the Day 2 of the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

Adding to the day’s highlights, The Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 concluded with an insightful fireside chat featuring Shri. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Electronics, IT, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, and Jaya Jagadish, Country Head and Senior Vice-President of Silicon Design Engineering at AMD India. Minister Chandrasekhar emphasized India’s ascent as a dependable global partner and a prospective leader in the semiconductor industry, acknowledging the remarkable growth of the Indian ecosystem. He highlighted the resurgence in electronic engineering enrollments, emphasizing the rising demand for innovative minds and urging India’s youth to consider careers in electronics. Chandrasekhar lauded AI’s role as a driver of India’s digital economy but cautioned about the necessity for legislative frameworks ensuring trust and safety in the AI domain. His insights outlined India’s trajectory towards semiconductor leadership, stressing talent development and ethical AI integration in the nation’s technological advancements.

Highlights from conference tracks: Day 2 at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023

In the ITE and Deeptech Track , another session centered on “ Navigating the Digital Frontier: Internet Governance, Cybersecurity & Cyber Warfare “. The session highlighted the significance of raising awareness about cyberattacks for data protection and security. Panelists emphasized the necessity of grassroots-level awareness to fortify cybersecurity, stressing its profound impact on society.

, another session centered on “ “. The session highlighted the significance of raising awareness about cyberattacks for data protection and security. Panelists emphasized the necessity of grassroots-level awareness to fortify cybersecurity, stressing its profound impact on society. The Biotech Track on day 2 began with a vibrant fireside chat on the topic, “ Basic Research to High-Impact Innovation ” between Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson – Biocon Limited, & Chairperson, Vision Group on Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka and Dr. H. Robert Horvitz , Nobel Laureate & American biologist. Dr. Mazumdar-Shaw initiated a discussion on India’s investment focus in basic scientific versus applied research, advocating for government support in fundamental research through academic centers. Dr. Horvitz emphasized the importance of a balanced research portfolio, drawing from his experiences as both a researcher and entrepreneur. He highlighted the transformative impact of research on patient recovery, stressing the need for an open-minded, opportunistic approach to one’s career journey, reflecting on his diverse academic background in English, math, and physics, culminating in a career in biology. The dialogue underscored the necessity of diverse research investments, governmental backing for fundamental research, and the value of adaptability in shaping a fulfilling professional trajectory.

on day 2 began with a vibrant fireside chat on the topic, “ ” between Executive Chairperson – Biocon Limited, & Chairperson, Vision Group on Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka and , Nobel Laureate & American biologist. Dr. Mazumdar-Shaw initiated a discussion on India’s investment focus in basic scientific versus applied research, advocating for government support in fundamental research through academic centers. Dr. Horvitz emphasized the importance of a balanced research portfolio, drawing from his experiences as both a researcher and entrepreneur. He highlighted the transformative impact of research on patient recovery, stressing the need for an open-minded, opportunistic approach to one’s career journey, reflecting on his diverse academic background in English, math, and physics, culminating in a career in biology. The dialogue underscored the necessity of diverse research investments, governmental backing for fundamental research, and the value of adaptability in shaping a fulfilling professional trajectory. The Startup Track commenced its session, “Rapid Revolution of Gen AI“, delving into the diverse applications of AI across industries. Panelists illuminated the challenges and opportunities inherent in AI adoption. Exploring AI’s impact on startups and corporations, they highlighted the significance of storytelling and historical apprehension toward new technologies. The discourse expanded to AI’s role in creative tasks and generating synthetic content, acknowledging hurdles of quality and individuality. Conversational AI platforms like ChatGPT were emphasized, evolving toward outcome-driven solutions for industry-specific challenges. The discussion raised concerns about synthetic content fatigue, choice overload, and the necessity of a human touch in AI interactions. Furthermore, the session acknowledged AI’s psychological impact on human happiness.

The Global India Alliance (GIA) track commenced its first session of the day titled “ Israel – From Idea to Impact: Israel’s Innovation Odyssey “. The panelists showcased Israel’s contributions to health monitoring, facial recognition, smart mobility, and electric vehicle motor design. Discussions highlighted collaborative endeavors between Israeli and Indian companies in these pioneering areas. Key themes encompassed technology applications for predictive fleet maintenance, the multifaceted role of facial recognition, bus transportation optimization via software solutions, and the development of compact motors for electric vehicles. The session emphasized the need for nurturing strategic alliances between Israel and India across technology, economy, and culture.

track commenced its first session of the day titled “ “. The panelists showcased Israel’s contributions to health monitoring, facial recognition, smart mobility, and electric vehicle motor design. Discussions highlighted collaborative endeavors between Israeli and Indian companies in these pioneering areas. Key themes encompassed technology applications for predictive fleet maintenance, the multifaceted role of facial recognition, bus transportation optimization via software solutions, and the development of compact motors for electric vehicles. The session emphasized the need for nurturing strategic alliances between Israel and India across technology, economy, and culture. Two concurrent sessions, “ Electronics: The Backbone of Digital Economy ” and “ Semiconductors: Making India a Semiconductor Nation ” encapsulated critical discussions paving the way for India’s technological growth. The deliberations acknowledged India’s proficiency in software but emphasized the necessity to intensify focus on hardware development, especially in fostering innovation among the younger generation. The vast digital economy, comprising over 900+ digital TV channels and 700+ million internet users, has catalyzed transformative changes across industries. India aspires to achieve a one trillion-dollar digital economy by 2028, signifying significant progress. Insights into the semiconductor domain highlighted the impending surge in demand for advanced technologies, focusing on miniaturization, efficiency, and the rise of specialty semiconductors like compound semiconductors. The sessions underscored India’s Semiconductor Mission, aligning with emerging technologies and emphasizing research, development, and strategic global partnerships. Discussions also stressed India’s potential in GaN & SiC fabrication, considering strong local demand and export prospects. Addressing India’s role in the global semiconductor landscape, fostering start-ups, embracing emerging technologies, and talent development were other crucial topics discussed. These sessions presented a comprehensive roadmap for India to establish itself as a significant contributor to the evolving global semiconductor industry.

” and “ ” encapsulated critical discussions paving the way for India’s technological growth. The deliberations acknowledged India’s proficiency in software but emphasized the necessity to intensify focus on hardware development, especially in fostering innovation among the younger generation. The vast digital economy, comprising over 900+ digital TV channels and 700+ million internet users, has catalyzed transformative changes across industries. India aspires to achieve a one trillion-dollar digital economy by 2028, signifying significant progress. Insights into the semiconductor domain highlighted the impending surge in demand for advanced technologies, focusing on miniaturization, efficiency, and the rise of specialty semiconductors like compound semiconductors. The sessions underscored India’s Semiconductor Mission, aligning with emerging technologies and emphasizing research, development, and strategic global partnerships. Discussions also stressed India’s potential in GaN & SiC fabrication, considering strong local demand and export prospects. Addressing India’s role in the global semiconductor landscape, fostering start-ups, embracing emerging technologies, and talent development were other crucial topics discussed. These sessions presented a comprehensive roadmap for India to establish itself as a significant contributor to the evolving global semiconductor industry. The Global India Alliance Track’s special session, “India USA Tech Conclave: Innovative Healthcare Technologies” explored how technology revolutionizes healthcare. Panelists discussed collaborative efforts between India and the USA, focusing on AI, IoT, and the essential collaboration among government, industry, and policymakers. They addressed complexities in technology adoption, reimbursement challenges, and the need for cost reductions. The session emphasized policy tracking and optimized data for better health outcomes, offering insights into emerging healthcare technologies. Discussions highlighted the advantages of robotic surgery and its projected growth, providing a comprehensive outlook on healthcare’s future.

