daWg – Origins, Products and Aspirations – Unleashed from Idea to Icon

Chief daWg Officer – Mr. Yash Doshi on why India deserves its own premium gaming brand, the story behind daWg’s first launch and the cultural legacy he hopes to build. daWg is a sister brand of Zebronics.

What was the thought process behind creating daWg – an Indian Gaming Brand, in an already competitive global market?

daWg really started with a simple thought; why should Indian gamers always have to pick between super expensive global brands or settle for less? We wanted to create something that gives premium performance and style, but feels authentic and accessible here at home. That’s what makes daWg stand out even in a crowded global market.

The first launch from daWg is a gaming chassis. Why did you choose to start the journey with that category?

We wanted to kick things off with something that really sets the tone for daWg and a gaming chassis felt perfect. It’s the centrepiece of any setup where performance, design and personality come together. Starting with it let us show gamers what daWg truly stands for: aesthetically awesome and unapologetically bold – built for them.

What kind of gamer did you have in mind when you imagined daWg’s very first lineup?

When we imagined daWg’s first lineup, it was always about the passionate gamer -someone who wants their setup to be powerful, stylish, and a reflection of their identity. daWg was designed with them in mind: bold in design, immersive in feel and made to stand out.

Can you tell us about the design philosophy behind daWg products? Is there distinct DNA that will run through all of them?

Absolutely! The design philosophy at daWg is all about blending bold aesthetics with purposeful functionality. We want every product to feel instantly recognizable – clean lines, sharp detailing&a certain edge that mirrors the spirit of gaming. That DNA of power, style, and attitude will run consistently across everything we create.

Now that daWg has moved beyond its debut product, what’s your broader vision for building a full ecosystem around the brand?

The idea has always been bigger than just one product. With daWg, we’re building a whole ecosystem that covers everything a gamer needs – from the core setup to accessories and more. The vision is to create a world where every piece connects seamlessly, carrying the same bold identity and attitude that defines daWg.

Finally, what’s the legacy you want daWg to create – not just in tech, but in gaming culture as a whole?

The legacy we want daWg to create goes beyond hardware; it’s about shaping gaming culture. We want to be remembered as the brand that gave Indian gamers a strong identity on the global stage, inspiring a community that’s bold, creative, and unafraid to redefine what gaming means.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / daWg

