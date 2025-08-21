Datapath to demonstrate latest video management developments to thriving technology sector at InfoComm India

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Datapath, world-leading engineers of visual solutions, continues its mission to revolutionize control rooms with a range of innovative new products on show at InfoComm India.

Running from 9th -11th September in Mumbai, InfoComm India is the ‘must attend’ event for those operating in India’s booming technology market. The technology sector is a major economic driver in India, with economic growth up 7.4% y-o-y (August 2025). The region boasts the faster growing sector in the world. In 2023, India’s IT and digital economy revenue was estimated at $245 billion, and tech services make up about 7.5% of India’s GDP.

Such growth requires an increasing demand on control rooms and the vast volume of video data being used in today’s operations. In the face of increasing control room challenges, Datapath has increased both its hardware and software portfolio for its award-winning Aetria solution, an integrated platform for control rooms of any size. Datapath will be demonstrating the latest advances to Aetria with a mini replicated Control Room at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai – demonstrating Aetria Workstation developments and KVM solutions.

Alongside Datapath’s experienced AV/IT distributor in the region, Mindstec, visitors to booth B01 will see how Aetria is utilized to benefit operators and system managers alike for a seamless Control Room operator experience.

Datapath’s Aetria solution is purposely designed to be scalable for any purpose – from smaller monitoring offices to large government and national defence control rooms. To meet the demand for small and medium-sized operations where space is a premium, Datapath will be showcasing its latest VSNMini 300 processor in Mumbai. Booth visitors will be able to get hands on and explore the Personal Video Wall controller, which provides modern aesthetics with industrial grade components that customers require.

Whether its managing video sources in a control room, or multi-signage corporate or public venue messaging, the VSNMini 300 is designed to handle its requirements with ease while being a physically unobtrusive component to any AV system. Ideal for small to medium sized applications, the VSNMini 300 supports the latest standards including 12th Generation Intel Processors (i9, i7, i5) and NVMe (M.2) SSD storage for maximum performance. Graphics and capture capabilities are provided via three PCIe slots that can be configured as required with Datapath’s Image graphics, Vision capture, and ActiveSQX IP decode/encode cards.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Datapath

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 45