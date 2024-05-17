Data Virtualisation: Optimising Access and Utilisation in Enterprise AI Systems – NetApp

- Advertisement -

By Mr. Puneet Gupta, Vice President and Managing Director, NetApp India/SAAR

Propelled by the evolving trends in data, data virtualisation is emerging as a new-age avenue, revolutionising the way businesses leverage their data assets. The global market for this disruptive technology is poised to take a steep growth curve, with projections estimating a value of USD 12878.39 million by 2028, with a whopping CAGR of 24.88% during 2022–2028. This underscores the immense significance of data virtualisation, particularly for India, where it presents a promising opportunity to maximise the efficiency of enterprise AI ecosystems.

As outlined by NetApp’s 2024 Cloud Complexity report, 70% of surveyed companies in India already have AI projects up and running or in motion, which is commendably higher than the global average of 49%. Given this increasing readiness to adopt AI models and projects, data virtualisation could be the ticket for Indian industries to optimise operations, making them more flexible and scalable than ever before.

Essentially, this technology offers the abstraction of data from its physical confines, facilitating seamless access and utilisation across the enterprise. Legacy IT infrastructure often grapples with the demands of modern-day business operations. The significance of this advancement lies in its ability to transcend the constraints of conventional data management approaches, offering agility, scalability, and efficiency in managing extensive and diverse datasets. Within AI ecosystems, it proves to be crucial in optimising access to critical data and expediting the development and deployment of AI-driven solutions.

In today’s hyper-competitive business landscape, rapid modernisation is the key to staying ahead of the curve. Virtualisation empowers corporations to unlock a wealth of new opportunities and drive competitiveness through enhanced decision-making and accelerated time-to-market. By furnishing real-time access to actionable insights, it equips businesses to make informed decisions and capitalise on budding trends and emergent opportunities.

Among the many advantages that data virtualisation offers, a significant one is its ability to optimise resource utilisation. By consolidating virtual environments, organisations can realise considerable cost savings whilst simultaneously enhancing operational efficiency. This not only mitigates the complexity of IT infrastructure but also augments scalability, enabling businesses to swiftly adapt to changing demands and market dynamics.

In the world of enterprise AI, agility is crucial. By facilitating rapid deployment of such solutions, it allows businesses to capitalise on emerging opportunities and respond swiftly to evolving customer needs. Its inherent flexibility enables businesses to adapt their AI strategies in real time, ensuring maximum impact and value creation.

Centralised management and monitoring capabilities are also essential for effective data governance and control. Simplifying IT operations by providing a unified platform for managing and monitoring data assets is yet another benefit observed. This streamlined approach not only reduces administrative overhead but also enhances visibility and compliance, ensuring data integrity and security across the corporation.

Access to timely and accurate data is the lifeblood of AI-driven decision-making. Through this innovation, access to critical data can be accelerated, enabling organisations to derive actionable insights with unmatched speed and accuracy. By breaking down data silos and facilitating seamless integration, it empowers businesses to make informed decisions that drive growth and improvement.

It is well-founded that digital transformation thrives on experimentation and iteration. Data virtualisation fosters a culture of innovation within AI ecosystems by providing a platform for rapid prototyping and testing. Its flexible architecture enables data scientists and AI developers to explore new ideas and concepts, leading to the development of ground-breaking solutions that drive business value and competitive advantage.

The Future of Data

As we embrace the future facilitated by the adoption of enterprise AI, the strategic importance of data virtualisation cannot be overstated. By leveraging this technology, businesses can streamline operations, drive efficiency, and unlock new opportunities for growth and competitiveness.

Looking ahead, the evolving role of this innovation will continue to shape the future of AI, providing companies with the tools they need to stay ahead of the curve and thrive in the digital age.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / NetApp

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429