Data Skill Systems Powers Growth with Synology – Transforming Storage Solutions Across Industries with Innovation & Reliability

Data Skill Systems, founded in 1999 in Mumbai, excels in computer hardware, security systems, biometrics, CCTV solutions, repairs, and authentic IT product distribution across India. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Hiren Kuvadia, Founder & Chief Technology Consultant, Data Skill Systems, shares insights on data storage trends, Synology partnership, and industry growth.

Please tell us about Data Skill Systems and your core areas of expertise.

Data Skill Systems is a system integration company with over 25 years of experience serving a wide range of SMEs and MSMEs across India. Over the years, we have offered comprehensive hardware solutions tailored to business needs. For the last five years, we have shifted our primary focus toward data storage solutions, particularly specializing in NAS storage systems. Our expertise lies in understanding customer requirements, recommending the right hardware solutions, deploying them, and managing the entire lifecycle—from implementation to maintenance.

Why did you choose to partner with Synology for storage solutions?

We began exploring Synology NAS Storage products through consultations with national distributors. What attracted us was Synology’s robust product line, innovative approach, and industry-leading R&D. Their solutions stand out in terms of reliability, ease of use, and flexibility. Over time, our relationship matured from being a regular reseller to becoming a certified solution provider for Synology. Today, we proudly operate the only authorized Synology Experience Center in Mumbai, where customers can view live demonstrations and POC tailored to their needs.

How do you support your customers in implementing Synology solutions?

Our strength lies in understanding the unique requirements of each customer. Once we assess their needs, our team recommends the right Synology devices along with a complete solution roadmap. We don’t just supply the products—we offer end-to-end services including deployment, maintenance, and full lifecycle management. Clients benefit from customized mock solutions in our experience center, helping them see exactly how the solution will work in their environment and the tangible business improvements it offers.

What kind of industries are adopting Synology solutions today?

With the exponential growth of data, industries across the board are increasingly adopting Synology solutions. Media industry professionals, photographers, and video editing studios find Synology’s reliability and high storage capacity invaluable. Likewise, sectors such as banking, manufacturing, and especially surveillance are growing markets. Surveillance, in particular, demands robust, reliable storage solutions due to rising compliance requirements. Our solutions ensure businesses can meet these demands efficiently, while simplifying management and improving performance.

What makes Synology products stand out in your view?

The key differentiators are ease of use, simplified implementation, and practically zero failure rates. Synology designs its products with intuitive interfaces, reducing technical complexities and speeding up deployment. In my experience, their systems show a 99.9% uptime reliability rate, which is crucial for business continuity, especially in surveillance and mission-critical data environments.

How has your partnership with Synology impacted your growth?

The results speak for themselves. In the last three years, we’ve witnessed an annual growth of over 150% in sales related to Synology products. This exponential growth reflects the increasing market demand for reliable, scalable storage solutions, and our successful strategy in offering both hardware and expert services.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Data Skill

