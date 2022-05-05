Data Science Wizards inducts Javed Tapia to its Board of Directors

- Advertisement -

Data Science Wizards (DSW) has inducted Javed Tapia to its Board of Directors.

Javed is a serial entrepreneur and a prolific investor across fintech, edtech and AI. He has founded the Clover group of companies with interests in information technology (Clover Infotech), renewable energy (Clover Solar) and premium real estate development (Clover Realty). He spearheaded the open-source revolution in India in the year 2000 through a joint venture – Red Hat India with Red Hat Inc.



Commenting on the induction of Javed Tapia on the board of DSW, Sandeep Khuperkar, the CEO said, “Javed comes with extensive experience in leading companies such as Clover Infotech that is empowering its customers across transaction-centric industries including banking and insurance. His three-decade experience as a technology entrepreneur as well as an investor, his network across the global markets, and his guidance will be immensely valuable in accelerating our business and reach across industry verticals and global markets.”

Talking about his induction to the DSW board, Javed Tapia said, “DSW, through its flagship product UnifyAI, is empowering enterprises and communities to address challenges with ease through data insights by leveraging its data science and AI-expertise. I look forward to working closely with the passionate team at DSW and I am excited to learn more and be a part of the evolution of their innovative and transformational AI-powered solutions.”

DSW was founded in the year October 2019 by Pritesh Tiwari, Shivam Thakkar, Ramesh Khare, Sandhya Oza, and Sandeep Khuperkar with a mission to democratize AI for enterprises irrespective of their size or the stage of the data analytics and AI journey that they may be in.

