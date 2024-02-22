Data Safeguard Appoints Mohit Puri as Director of Sales for APJ Region

- Advertisement - -

Data Safeguard is pleased to announce the appointment of Mohit Puri as Director of Sales for the Asia-Pacific, Japan (APJ) region. Mohit’s extensive experience and proven track record in the cybersecurity industry will further strengthen Data Safeguard’s position in the global market as part of its ongoing expansion strategy.

Mohit Puri brings with him a wealth of knowledge gained from leadership roles in various cybersecurity companies. Prior to joining Data Safeguard, Mohit served as Country Manager for India and SAARC at SonicWall, where he played a pivotal role in driving business growth and enhancing customer relationships. Before that, he served as Director of Presales for India & SAARC at Sophos, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership in pre-sales strategy and execution. Mohit has also held the position of Country Manager for WatchGuard Technologies, where he successfully led sales and business development initiatives.

Mr. Sudhir Sahu, Founder and CEO at Data Safeguard.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mohit Puri to Data Safeguard as our new Director of Sales for the APJ region,” said Mr. Sudhir Sahu, Founder and CEO at Data Safeguard. “Mohit’s extensive experience and proven track record in driving sales growth and fostering strong customer relationships make him an invaluable addition to our team. His leadership will be instrumental in further expanding our presence in the APJ market and delivering innovative data privacy solutions to our customers.”

Dr. Damodar Sahu, Co-Founder & CGO at Data Safeguard.

“Bringing Mohit Puri onboard as our Director of Sales for the APJ region is a strategic move towards fortifying our commitment to excellence,” remarked Dr. Damodar Sahu, Co-Founder & CGO at Data Safeguard. “His adeptness in cultivating robust client partnerships and propelling sales initiatives align perfectly with our vision. With Mohit’s leadership, we are poised to scale new heights in the APJ market, bolstering our mission to provide cutting-edge data privacy solutions to our clientele.”

Mohit Puri expressed his excitement about joining Data Safeguard, stating, “I am honored to join Data Safeguard during this exciting phase of growth and expansion. I am looking forward to leveraging my experience to drive sales excellence and contribute to the company’s mission of delivering cutting-edge data privacy solutions to organizations across the APJ region.”

Mohit holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Nagpur University and is an alumnus of Army Public School.

