Data Resolve Technologies and eCaps Join Forces to Fortify Cybersecurity Nationwide

Data Resolve Technologies, a pioneering cybersecurity firm based in India, has established itself as a critical player in the industry, providing innovative solutions to combat digital threats. 

With a focus on empowering organizations with robust cybersecurity measures, Data Resolve Technologies offers a range of cutting-edge products and services to safeguard sensitive data and prevent cyberattacks.

One significant development in their journey is their partnership with eCAPS, a renowned data networking and cybersecurity company with over 30 years of experience in the field. eCaps brings a wealth of expertise and a vast network of over 10,000 channel partners across India, making them a formidable force in the cybersecurity market.

This strategic collaboration between Data Resolve Technologies and eCaps signifies a significant milestone in expanding the reach of cybersecurity solutions nationwide. With eCaps as the national distributor, Data Resolve Technologies can leverage its extensive network to deliver its innovative cybersecurity solutions to a broader audience, reaching organizations of all sizes and sectors.

Products and Solutions

Data Leakage Protection:
Protect your confidential data from being compromised by your employees and gain maximum insights.

Employee Productivity Monitoring:
Monitor and improve the productivity of your employees by keeping track of work activities and work hours.

Employee Behaviour Monitoring:
Gain access to insightful user data that can help you understand an employee’s organizational behaviour.

