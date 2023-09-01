Data Recovery Experts Expand their Cloud and Security Skills at VeeamON Tour India

- Advertisement - -

Veeam® Software, the global leader in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, flagged off its highly anticipated VeeamON Tour India 2023 in Mumbai, delivering a rich experience to over 600 registrants. This month-long tour comes as an effort to build a community event for data recovery experts, echoing Veeam’s unwavering commitment to data security and ransomware recovery.

Designed by and for backup and recovery experts, VeeamON Tour India, Mumbai featured a CIO Panel discussion on ‘Navigating the Digital Frontier: Cyber Resilience and Backup Disaster Recovery in an Evolving Landscape’ led by Sandeep Bhambure, Managing Director, Veeam Software for India & SAARC and attended by Vikas Sharma, Head IT & CISO at Aditya Birla Group, Pradipta Patro, Head of Cyber Security & IT Platform at KEC International Limited, Neehar Pathare, Vice President – ICT & CSO at 63 moons Technologies Ltd, discussing the challenges, strategies, and best practices associated with maintaining a robust cybersecurity posture and implementing efficient backup and disaster recovery measures.

VeeamON Tour India, Mumbai offered a glimpse into the future of data protection by showcasing innovations around Veeam Data Platform, cloud-native solutions for AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, SaaS offerings for Microsoft 365 and Salesforce, Kubernetes, Cyber resiliency, and more. Under the banner of this signature event, Veeam is set to engage with its stakeholders including partners, customers, and distributors, across the tour. The event’s aim is to delve deeper into solutions-focused sessions and help experts expand their cloud and security skills, learn how to protect their businesses from ransomware and build a comprehensive understanding of industry insights while discussing future-shaping topics.

In an era where cyberattacks have become increasingly rampant across sectors, safeguarding critical organizational data has become rather imperative. During the event, Veeam Software shared insights from Veeam and Think Teal research on BCDR strategies Resilience Unleashed – Mastering BCDR Strategies in the Age of Ransomware. The research states that 73% of businesses want to mitigate cyberattacks that they might encounter during their digital transformation journey and 71% of CIOs agree that their business continuity remains intact to make digital transformation successful. Additionally, Veeam alongside Women in Cloud, announced the launch of #WICxIndia 2023 at VeeamON Tour India, in Mumbai. This monumental initiative celebrates India’s groundbreaking cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem while creating pathways for women’s leadership growth.

Mr. Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President & Managing Director, Veeam Software for India & SAARC

Spearheading this initiative, Mr. Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President & Managing Director, Veeam Software for India & SAARC said, “The commencement of VeeamON Tour India this month fills us with immense pride. As the global leaders in data protection and ransomware recovery, we advocate for strong data recovery measures amidst the escalating pace of cyber-attacks which demands a proactive approach towards data protection and recovery. India has become a major technological hub today and through the VeeamON Tour India, we aim to educate organizations about the significance of data recovery in today’s dynamic threat landscape. We are excited to share our vision for the future of data protection and help our Veeam Community meet the challenge of rapidly evolving storage strategies and relentless security threats, with expert-led discussions, world-class training, designs and demos for security threat management and cloud-powered data protection.”

VeeamON Tour India is scheduled over seven locations across the country phased throughout the month to spread awareness on the growing demand for data security solutions and ransomware and show how organizations can own, back up, and recover data irrespective of where it resides.

Mumbai, September 1 st

Bangalore, September 8 th

Pune, September 13 th

New Delhi, September 14 th

Hyderabad, September 20 th

Kolkata, September 27 th

Chennai, September 29th

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Veeam Software

