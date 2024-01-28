Data Privacy Day 2024 – Experts Address Rising Threats and Challenges

- Advertisement - -

Data Privacy Day is observed on the 28th of January, 2024. Over the past year, data breaches and privacy concerns have become increasingly prevalent due to the rise in ransomware attacks, deepfakes, and phishing scams. There’s a growing need for experts to shed light on the complexities and challenges individuals and enterprises face in safeguarding their personal information.

Mr. Shuja Mirza, Director of Solutions Engineering, NetApp India

Mr. Shuja Mirza, Director of Solutions Engineering, NetApp India

In today’s data-driven business environment, the extensive dependence on data, along with its versatile and valuable applications, makes it an attractive target for cybercriminals.

In an era where adoption of advanced technologies like AI is on the rise, enterprises are grappling with concerns surrounding massive data collection, privacy, and security. Businesses, now more than ever, need to deploy data privacy tools to navigate these challenges effectively. And hence, data privacy is a crucial aspect for us when it comes to processes and product offerings – that is, both internally and externally.

The need of the hour is a comprehensive and preventive approach to data privacy and data protection, including solutions that have built-in features that protect and secure primary data. All through data storage and management strategies, data privacy must be non-negotiable.

Mr. Ripu Bajwa, Director and General Manager, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies India

Mr. Ripu Bajwa, Director and General Manager, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies India

Data privacy is every business’ top priority, as we move into an increasingly digital and connected world. This necessitates the need to protect our data from any potential cyber threats. Data Privacy Day is a reminder to pay attention towards safeguarding personal information in our interconnected digital lives. Need of the hour for organizations is to ensure effective cybersecurity measures are in place, as it’s becoming even more important in the times of digital transformation, cloud computing and remote work expansion. Organizations need to implement a holistic approach towards developing and implementing robust cyber security and data protection strategies.

With the continuous rise in cyber threats and organizations increasingly turning to public cloud solutions, hybrid working models and generative AI, the risk of cybersecurity has only heightened globally as well as in India. The recent Dell 2024 GDPI research report has spotlighted serious concerns on cybersecurity, where customers are worried about their existing data protection measures more than ever. As per the GDPI report, 64% of the organizations in India are confident against the data protection measures adopted by them to safeguard their existing data needs. Additionally, 27% of the organizations in India are adopting Zero trust strategy to safeguard their IT infrastructure.

Mr. Anant Deshpande, DigiCert – Regional Vice President, India & SAARC

Mr. Anant Deshpande, DigiCert – Regional Vice President, India & SAARC

In the era of digital transformation, information is the currency of progress. In the current landscape, securing sensitive data is not merely a compliance measure but a strategic imperative for any organization. As we prepare to combat evolving cyber threats, DigiCert stands as a trusted partner for organizations of all sizes, fortifying the foundations of Digital Trust. We work towards integrating future-ready security frameworks for Indian businesses. We also highlight how the foundation of data protection is not just about safeguarding information; it is about empowering entities to unleash their full potential securely.

Data Privacy Day serves as a reminder of the paramount importance of Digital Trust. As we celebrate Data Privacy Day, let us recognize that Digital Trust is the cornerstone of progress. DigiCert, with its unwavering commitment to security, paves the way for Indian businesses to not just survive, but thrive in the digital realm. Embracing robust encryption and cutting-edge technologies, we propel businesses towards a future where innovation and security converge and serve as catalysts for an environment where digital trust becomes synonymous with progress.

Mr. Allon Mureinik, Senior Manager, Software Engineering, Synopsys Software Integrity Group

Mr. Allon Mureinik, Senior Manager, Software Engineering, Synopsys Software Integrity Group

In today’s world of social media and open-source development, sharing seems to be the social norm. After all, we were all taught that sharing is caring. This is true not only for individuals but for companies too – whether intentionally on their social media accounts and company websites or unintentionally by the actions of their employees, companies might share more than they ought to.

In a world where information is the hottest commodity and any small sliver of data could be used by a competitor or even an unlawful attacker, companies would be well advised to prioritise the protection of their and their employees’ data.

The first step in any such effort is defining a set of policies about what can be shared, how it can be shared, and by whom. These policies should cover both the actions of the company’s employees (e.g., defining what work-related aspects can be shared on social media) and the technical measures taken to support these policies (e.g. blocking social media sites on work-issued laptops). While it may be compelling to create a “share nothing, hide everything” policy, this often isn’t advisable, or even possible. Any such policy should assess the risk any data exposure would create and weigh it against the potential benefit.

Second, having such a policy in place is all but useless if it isn’t shared with the employees, and training isn’t offered so they understand their role in protecting the company’s (and their own!) private data. The important part of this training isn’t just memorising rules and regulations, but having the employees truly understand the intent behind them, and what they are supposed to achieve.

Mr. John Tapp, Associate Principal Consultant, Synopsys Software Integrity Group

Mr. John Tapp, Associate Principal Consultant, Synopsys Software Integrity Group

Some tips to help include:

Use a password manager so that passwords at various websites are all strong and unique. Use browser extensions like uBlock Origin and Privacy Badger to make it more difficult to meaningfully track you. Learn about the work of the EFF, a donor-funded U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit organisation. They are the developers of Privacy Badger, among other tools (like the Surveillance Self Defense Guide), and contributions to the organisation through volunteering or donations can help their mission to defend civil liberties in the digital world which includes championing user privacy.

Mr. Ritesh Chopra, India Director, Norton

Mr. Ritesh Chopra, India Director, Norton

In a world where 13.9 lakh cybersecurity concerns were reported in India alone in 2023, the theme ‘Take Control of Your Data’ resonates profoundly. As we navigate the complex cyber landscape, advanced threat protection becomes imperative, transcending traditional antivirus solutions. A privacy-centric approach, prioritizing user privacy with encrypted communication and secure VPN services, forms the bedrock of digital trust. In the era of multiple devices, a unified multi-device security solution is not a luxury but a necessity.

Let us pledge to empower every citizen, fostering a culture of digital security. Our commitment is to lead the way in cybersecurity, enabling individuals and organizations to thrive in the digital era without compromising on privacy or security. Together, we fortify our digital future, ensuring ‘Take Control of Your Data’ is not just a theme but a collective mission.

Mr. Ramaswamy P V, Chief Information Officer, Virtusa Corporation

Mr. Ramaswamy P V, Chief Information Officer, Virtusa Corporation

On Data Privacy Day 2024, Virtusa Corporation reinforces its commitment to data security and privacy, echoing this year’s theme, ‘Take Control of Your Data.’ As a leading digital solution provider, we know the challenges organizations are facing in safeguarding sensitive data amid the rising threat of cyber breaches. Underscoring the paramount importance of information protection, Virtusa navigates the dynamic digital landscape, enabling organizations to assert control over their data assets. Recognizing the complexity of data ecosystems, including cloud services and mobile devices, we address this challenge through our comprehensive solutions, prioritizing data protection to empower businesses in confidently navigating the digital realm. On this occasion, Virtusa extends best wishes to our valued partners and stakeholders for their commitment to a secure and privacy-centric Data Privacy Day.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Data Privacy Day

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.