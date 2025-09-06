Dashcams are Experiencing Robust Growth in India due to Rise in Safety and Security Awareness – Hikvision

- Advertisement -

The automotive Dashcam market has indeed witnessed significant growth, driven by increasing concerns about road safety and vehicular security. While specific data on Dashcam sales in India is limited, the global trend provides valuable insights. The key drivers of growth are factors related to a significant rise in vehicle ownership, advancements in technology, AI-enabled features, and growing concerns about road safety.

Growing vehicle ownership, particularly in developing economies, contributes to increased demand for Dashcams. Furthermore, Improved video quality, GPS, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) enhance the functionality and appeal of Dashcams. Incidents of road rage, accidents, and violence are likely contributing to the demand for Dashcams as drivers seek to protect themselves and their vehicles. The government is promoting road safety and smart mobility infrastructure, which is helping the adoption of Dashcams.

Dashcam Customer Segments

The recent Advancements in AI, IoT, and telematics are enhancing Dashcam capabilities, making Dashcams more precise tools. The main customers buying Dashcams today are a diverse group; the only common factor among them is an increasing sense of awareness about vehicle and road safety.

Private Car Owners are one of the primary customers for Dashcams, using them for personal vehicle safety and security. Fleet Operators and Commercial Vehicle Owners are one of the key customers. Companies with fleets of vehicles, such as trucking companies, taxi operators, and delivery services, are increasingly adopting Dashcams to monitor driver behaviour, improve safety, and reduce liability. The commercial vehicle segment is growing at a significant rate, driven by the need for vehicle fleet monitoring and management. Fleet operators are adopting Dashcams to improve driver safety, reduce accidents, and lower insurance costs. The passenger cars currently hold the largest market share for Dashcams, with personal vehicle owners using them for safety and security purposes.

Increasing Adoption in Emerging Markets: Countries like India are experiencing growing demand for Dashcams due to rising concerns about road safety and increasing vehicle ownership.

Technological Advancements: Advancements in AI, IoT, and telematics are enhancing Dashcam capabilities, making them more attractive to fleet operators and individual vehicle owners.

Insurance Discounts: Some insurance companies offer discounts to vehicle owners who install Dashcams, further driving adoption

Evolution of DASHCAM in AI Age

Dashcams have evolved to offer a range of features beyond basic recording. Here’s what people are looking for:

Advanced AI Features: AI-powered event detection, driver behaviour analysis, and automated incident reporting are increasingly popular.

GPS and Cloud Connectivity: Many Dashcams come with built-in GPS and cloud storage, enabling easy access and sharing of recorded footage.

High-Quality Video: 4K resolution and high-definition video recording are standard features in many modern Dashcams.

Night Vision and Low-Light Recording: Improved image quality and night vision capabilities ensure clear footage even in low-light conditions.

Wi-Fi and Smartphone Integration: Dashcams equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity and smartphone apps offer convenient access to recorded footage, enabling easy adjustment of camera settings.

Hikvision Dashcams boast high-quality video resolution, integrated Wi-Fi, ADAS technology, Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Headway Monitoring Warning (HMW), Pedestrian Collision Warning (PCW), and automatic recording saving upon collision detection with a Gyro Sensor (G-Sensor) Feature. Its large aperture ensures clear night recordings. Hikvision India offers a range of dash cams with advanced features for enhanced road safety and vehicular security.

Advantages

Dashcams can significantly enhance vehicle and driver safety in several ways:

Accident Evidence: Dashcams provide video evidence in the event of an accident, helping to determine fault and resolve insurance claims more effectively.

Driver Behaviour Monitoring: Dash cams can monitor driver behaviour, such as speeding, tailgating, distracted driving, smoking while driving, driver off-seat, Driver Fatigue, and driver on phone call, allowing for improved driver training and coaching.

Theft Prevention: Installing visible dash cams can deter potential thieves or vandals, and the footage can aid in identifying perpetrators.

Parking Monitoring: Hikvision Car Dash cam offers 24/7 Parking Monitor Surveillance features.

Additional Benefits

Improved Driver Awareness: Dashcams can enhance driver awareness of their surroundings, promoting safer driving habits.

Incident Investigation: Dash cams can provide valuable insights into incidents, such as hit-and-runs or road rage.

Parental Monitoring: Parents can use dash cams to monitor their young drivers as they learn to drive, checking their behaviour and providing constructive feedback.

Fleet Management: Dashcams can be utilised in fleet management to monitor driver behaviour, enhance safety, optimise fleet routes, and mitigate liability.

By providing evidence-class video, monitoring driver behaviour, and offering advanced safety features, dash cams can significantly enhance vehicle and driver safety.

Hikvision Car Dash cameras are widely used in Cars (Public and Private), buses, school buses, trucks, patrolling vehicles and taxis to enhance safety, monitor driver behaviour, and provide valuable evidence in case of accidents or disputes. These dash cameras are crucial tools for improving operational efficiency and ensuring the safety of both drivers and passengers.

Future of DASHCAM in India

Dashcams are likely to become increasingly common in India, driven by growing concerns over road safety, rising vehicle ownership, and government initiatives promoting safer driving practices. While there is a forecast that dashcams will become as ubiquitous in India as they are in the US or South Korea, several factors will influence their adoption and widespread proliferation.

Upcoming regulations, such as the 2026 ADAS requirement in India, are expected to boost dashcam adoption in commercial vehicles. In 2026, India will require Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in new cars carrying more than eight passengers, including buses and trucks, as per a draft notification from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). This mandate, effective from April 2026 for new models and October 2026 for existing models, includes Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS), Driver Drowsiness and Attention Warning System (DDAWS), and Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS).

The integration of advanced features, such as AI-powered driver assistance, GPS, and cloud connectivity, will attract tech-savvy consumers. Decreasing prices and increasing availability of affordable dashcam models will make them more accessible to a broader audience. The growth of online shopping platforms and growing internet penetration will facilitate wider distribution, making dashcams more accessible to a broader audience. Increasing awareness about road safety and the importance of dashcams in preventing accidents and resolving disputes will drive the adoption of these devices.

The India dashcam market is projected to grow from US$ 102.73 million in 2023 to US$ 356.69 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 14.82%. Northern and Western India dominate the dashcam market, while Southern and Eastern India are expected to drive future growth due to increasing awareness and e-commerce accessibility. Advanced features, such as AI-powered event detection, voice control, and cloud connectivity, will attract tech-savvy consumers.

Make-in-India Push

India’s electronics industry, including dashcam manufacturing, heavily relies on imported components. India imports a significant portion of its electronic components, including semiconductors, printed circuit boards (PCBs), and other critical hardware. To reduce import dependency, India is taking steps to promote domestic manufacturing and design capabilities. Some government initiatives related to electronics manufacturing include the Production Linked Incentives (PLI) Schemes, the Make in India program, Investment in infrastructure, and R&D.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Hikvision

