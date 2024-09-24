D-Link’s New DAP-X3060 and DAP-X3060OU – Elevating Business Connectivity with Advanced Wi-Fi 6 Technology

- Advertisement -

D-Link Corporation, a global leader in networking solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest enterprise-grade access points, the DAP-X3060 and DAP-X3060OU. Featuring state-of-the-art Wi-Fi 6 technology, these models significantly enhance network performance and reduce latency, offering up to a 25% increase in speed from 256-QAM to 1024-QAM compared to previous Wi-Fi standards. Equipped with dual-band capabilities and an intuitive management platform, both access points provide exceptional network efficiency and seamless, interference-free coverage for businesses of all sizes.

Boost Your Business with Superior Performance

Harnessing the power of Wi-Fi 6 with speeds up to 3,000 Mbps, the DAP-X3060 and DAP-X3060OU deliver blazing-fast connectivity that ensures stable data transfer and high-quality streaming, even in the most demanding environments. The dual-band capability supports maximum wireless signal rates of up to 2402 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and 574 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band. These enterprise access points are equipped with advanced features such as band steering, 2×2 MU-MIMO, and beamforming to optimize the Wi-Fi experience by minimizing congestion. A PoE 2.5-Gigabit LAN port provides extensive backhaul capabilities, eliminating bottlenecks at the access point. With 802.3at Power over Ethernet (PoE) support, deployment of both access points is streamlined, requiring only a single cable for power and data, thereby reducing installation costs. The Wi-Fi 6-enabled DAP-X3060 and DAP-X3060OU deliver robust, reliable connectivity for enterprises of all sizes.

Extend Your Coverage, Indoors and Outdoors

The DAP-X3060 is expertly designed for indoor environments, offering versatile installation options, including ceiling and wall mounting, to seamlessly integrate into any business space. For outdoor applications, the DAP-X3060OU comes equipped with surge protection and an IP68-certified weatherproof housing, safeguarding against dust, rain, heat, snow, and rust, even in extreme temperatures ranging from -30°C to 60°C. This makes the DAP-X3060OU ideal for outdoor locations that demand reliable wireless coverage, such as campuses, resorts, public parks, and event venues.

Empower Your Business with Nuclias Connect

To meet the diverse needs of modern wireless networks, the DAP-X3060 and DAP-X3060OU are fully compatible with our Nuclias Connect on-premises management platform. Nuclias Connect is specifically designed for the efficient management of D-Link’s access points and switches, providing straightforward access, monitoring, management, and scalability of your network in line with business requirements, without additional complexity or cost. This platform enhances network oversight and control, and when paired with the superior performance of the new enterprise access points, it significantly elevates operational efficiency and productivity.

