D-Link unveils Made in India Surveillance Switches with Built-in Power Supply for Smarter Connectivity

D-Link (India) Limited, a global leader in networking and connectivity solutions, is proud to announce its new line of Made in India surveillance switches – the DES-F1006P-FE, DES-F1010P-FE, and DES-F1018P-FE. Built to enhance surveillance system efficiency, these advanced switches offer built-in power supply, long-range PoE support, and 6KV surge protection, making them a perfect fit for both commercial and residential setups. With a focus on local manufacturing, simplicity and reliability, these switches ensure optimal performance and seamless installation for any security infrastructure.

Key Features of the DES-F1006P-FE, DES-F1010P-FE, and DES-F1018P-FE:

Built-in Power Supply for Surveillance Setup: These switches eliminate the need for separate power adapters and cables, offering seamless power and network connectivity through Power over Ethernet (PoE), simplifying installation and reducing setup time.

These switches eliminate the need for separate power adapters and cables, offering seamless power and network connectivity through Power over Ethernet (PoE), simplifying installation and reducing setup time. Superior 6KV Surge Protection: Designed to withstand power surges, these switches feature 6KV surge protection, ensuring that the surveillance equipment remains safe from electrical spikes and damage.

Designed to withstand power surges, these switches feature 6KV surge protection, ensuring that the surveillance equipment remains safe from electrical spikes and damage. Long-Range PoE Support (Up to 250m): These latest surveillance switches support PoE transmission over long distances of up to 250 meters, providing reliable power and connectivity in larger spaces such as warehouses, factories, and retail environments.

These latest surveillance switches support PoE transmission over long distances of up to 250 meters, providing reliable power and connectivity in larger spaces such as warehouses, factories, and retail environments. Plug & Play Functionality: With simple plug-and-play setup, these switches make it easy for users to quickly install and deploy their surveillance network without complex configuration requirements.

With simple plug-and-play setup, these switches make it easy for users to quickly install and deploy their surveillance network without complex configuration requirements. 802.3af/at Support: These switches fully support the 802.3af/at PoE standards, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of IP cameras and other PoE-powered devices, delivering flexible solutions for various surveillance needs.

These switches fully support the 802.3af/at PoE standards, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of IP cameras and other PoE-powered devices, delivering flexible solutions for various surveillance needs. High-Port Density: The DES-F1006P-FE offers 6 ports (4FE PoE+ 2FE Uplink), the DES-F1010P-FE provides 10 ports (8FE PoE + 2FE uplink), and the DES-F1018P-FE comes with 18 ports (16FE PoE + 2GE uplink + 1 SFP), giving users the flexibility to scale their surveillance setup as needed.

The DES-F1006P-FE offers 6 ports (4FE PoE+ 2FE Uplink), the DES-F1010P-FE provides 10 ports (8FE PoE + 2FE uplink), and the DES-F1018P-FE comes with 18 ports (16FE PoE + 2GE uplink + 1 SFP), giving users the flexibility to scale their surveillance setup as needed. Energy-Efficient: Designed with energy efficiency in mind, these switches help to reduce operational costs while delivering high performance.

Mr. Rohit Purushottam, Sr. Vice President – Enterprise Business at D-Link (India) Limited

Mr. Rohit Purushottam, Sr. VP – Enterprise Business, D-Link (India) Limited commented, “At D-Link, innovation drives our mission to empower businesses with future-ready networking solutions. The introduction of the DES-F1006P-FE, DES-F1010P-FE, and DES-F1018P-FE is a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class Made in India solutions that redefine efficiency in surveillance infrastructure. These cutting-edge products are designed to seamlessly cater to diverse deployment needs, enabling our partners and system integrators to stay ahead in the evolving surveillance landscape with confidence and excellence.”

Why Choose D-Link’s latest Surveillance Switches?

D-Link’s latest Made in India surveillance switches deliver a powerful combination of performance, security, and ease of use, making them the ideal choice for modern surveillance setups. With advanced features and robust reliability, these switches stand out in the market, ensuring seamless connectivity and enhanced protection for both businesses and homes. With this, D-Link reinforces its commitment to local manufacturing and innovation, empowering the surveillance industry with high-quality, homegrown solutions.

Availability

The DES-F1006P-FE, DES-F1010P-FE, and DES-F1018P-FE surveillance switches are now available across India through authorized D-Link resellers, system integrators, and distributors.

