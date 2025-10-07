D-Link Unveils 4G/5G M2M Solutions

- Advertisement -

D-Link Corporation, a global leader in networking solutions, proudly announces its latest 4G/5G Machine-to-Machine (M2M) solutions—a comprehensive portfolio designed to connect and manage distributed devices across smart buildings, transportation, telematics, and industrial automation. With the brand promise of MIT quality, creative innovation, solution-oriented, one-stop service, and sustainable design, D-Link empowers enterprises to enable real-time data transmission, reduce maintenance costs, and streamline operational efficiency with reliability, scalability, and security. This comprehensive portfolio helps enterprises build resilient digital infrastructures to drive the future of intelligent operations.

Comprehensive M2M Portfolio for Every Application

D-Link’s 4G/5G M2M lineup includes the DWM Series for 4G/5G WAN data access, the DOM Series to bridge OT/IT/Cloud for big-data analytics, and the DTM Series to power vehicle telematics. Customers gain always-on, secure connectivity, real-time data, simplified integration, and reliable remote management across edge deployments.

Data Connectivity – DWM Series

The DWM Series includes M2M modems, PoE modems, and M2M routers, delivering robust 4G/5G connectivity with advanced VPN security for secure remote access. Dual-SIM failover helps ensure uninterrupted connectivity and continuous operation for mission-critical deployments. The DWM Series is ideal for connecting dispersed endpoints such as digital signage, kiosks, vending machines, EV chargers, and PoE devices (IP surveillance, smart poles).

Industrial IoT (IIoT) Connectivity – DOM Series

The DOM Series 4G/5G IIoT gateways support interfaces including RS-232/485 and Digital I/O (DI/DO), enabling real-time telemetry to enhance industrial automation. Built-in support for Modbus TCP, RTU, and ASCII streamlines network integration and remote control. The IT/OT integration of DOM Series boosts operations for smart building, factory automation, oil/gas telemetry, and environmental monitoring.

Transit Telematics – DTM Series

Designed for public transportation and rail application, the DTM Series 5G Transit Gateway (E-Mark, EN50155, EN45545, EN50121-3-2 certified) ensures real-time vehicle tracking, passenger Wi-Fi, and in-vehicle system connectivity, optimizing fleet and railway operations. The robust design includes industrial-rated M12 connectors that safeguard critical data streams and meet rigorous safety for bus, taxis, trucks and rail/rolling stock.

Remote Management for Peak Performance – D-ECS

D-ECS provides a centralized platform for network monitoring and management of D-Link M2M products. A unified dashboard simplifies device and license management and lets users review end-client devices without interfering with customers’ business applications. Capabilities include task scheduling, alerts, geo-location map view, floor-plan view, and performance optimization, enabling proactive issue resolution and maximum uptime.

With its M2M solutions, D-Link continues to drive IIoT innovation and accelerate digital transformation across industries. Guided by the spirit of “One Connection • Infinite Possibilities,” D-Link remains committed to connecting the world with smarter, more sustainable networking solutions.

Product Availability

The DWM Series, DOM Series and DTM Series are now available in India.

