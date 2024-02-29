D-Link Paves the Way for Future Networking Trends at MWC 2024

- Advertisement - -

D-Link Corporation unveiled its latest innovations at the 2024 Mobile World Congress (MWC), scheduled from February 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain. Led by Mr. Victor Kuo, Chairman D-Link revealed this year’s theme, “From Core to Edge: Manageable Wireless Infrastructure,” through a series of innovative solutions to emphasize end-to-end network connectivity, scalability, manageability, reliability, and security. These solutions can be tailored to different usage scenarios, scale of deployment, and user requirements to build a comprehensive core to edge infrastructure.

“As a global leader in networking solutions, D-Link not only sells networking equipment but also distinguishes itself by providing holistic network architecture solutions and cloud management services, creating clear market differentiators and enhancing brand value,” explained Victor. “Furthermore, by leveraging the supply chain system established by affiliated companies within the Taiwan Steel Group, D-Link ensures a complete product line and quality control, offering the market and consumers an unbeatable networking experience.”

MWC, the most authoritative exhibition in the global communications field, centered this year’s event around the theme “Future First,” focusing on 5G and B5G, connecting everything, humanizing AI, industry 4.0, innovative technologies, and digital DNA. In homage to this theme, D-Link presented five key solutions to shape future networking trends:

A three-tier Backhaul Network Solutions composed of core, aggregation, and edge switches, to address key future challenges in network architecture. End-to-End Fiber Solutions from head-end to user-end, providing excellent connectivity and quality throughout. High-speed, high-quality Enterprise Access Points for a more stable, efficient, and secure wireless networking environment. One-stop End-to-End Private 5G Network vertical integration solutions to revolutionize network communication efficiency. With Edge Gateways for Ubiquitous Access, the realization of the Internet of Everything becomes possible.

“The combination of networking equipment with cloud management services, coupled with comprehensive network architecture solutions, can bring transformative changes to society. Whether in healthcare, transportation, financial services, home security, or even arts and culture, the applications and business opportunities in the networking industry are boundless,” said Victor. “D-Link will continue to uphold the brand commitment of ‘Made in Taiwan, stylish aesthetics, smart living, outstanding performance, and environmental friendliness,’ to realize the vision of smart living for humanity.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / D-Link

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.