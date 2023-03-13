D-Link Kicks-off ‘Connexion 2023’

- Advertisement - -

D-Link, a global leader in networking and connectivity technologies has been in the forefront offering end-to-end networking solutions to its customers across Home segment, SMB, Large enterprises& Government vertical. In recent times D-Link has strengthened its position in Enterprise segment& is widely preferred amongst enterprise customers in the Indian sub-continent. Its strategic business plan for CY 2023 focuses on empowering enterprises with D-Link’s cutting-edge networking solution, engaging with System Integrators and building synergy. With this D-Link kicked-off ‘Connexion 2023’an exclusive multi-city Enterprise Partner Gathering aimed towards engaging with System Integrators pan India.

‘Connexion 2023’ is a series of exclusively curated event wherein D-Link will connect & engage with System Integrators pan India and showcase its latest enterprise grade networking solution that delivers performance, functionality with total reliability. During the event D-Link’s core business & technical team shall drive conversations around enterprise technology trends, that will enable partners/ system integrators to connect with a wider customer base in an efficient & reliable manner.

Mr. Rohit Purushottam, Sr. VP – Enterprise Business, D-Link (India) Limited

“We live in an era that’s fast paced by technology led transformation. Enterprises around the globe are now reassessing their IT Infrastructure, and Network Infrastructure has now taken center stage. D-Link is well-positioned to take advantage of the market opportunities and looks forward to enabling businesses to connect to more customers through its cutting-edge technology,” said Mr. Rohit Purushottam, Sr. VP – Enterprise Business, D-Link (India) Limited.

“In this journey towards steadfast growth, D-Link is determined to join forces with its business partners/ associates who are an integral part of its business eco-system. Connexion 2023 is a platform to collaborate and drive D-Link Enterprise business to next level of growth,” he further added.

The very first kick-off event of D-Link Connexion 2023 was successfully concluded last weekend at Bhubaneswar, which witnessed the presence of large number of System Integrators from Eastern region of India. From here on D-Link Connexion 2023 shall move to other cities of India covering most A & B class cities.

For over three decades, D‑Link globally has been creating complete end‑to‑end networking solutions that deliver performance, functionality with total reliability. With a track record of product innovation and industry beating growth, D‑Link today is a global networking giant with the scale, there sources, the experience, and the expertise that the world’s most demanding businesses look for. Through Connexion 2023 series of events, D-Link shall continue to showcase its switching, wireless, surveillance, structured cabling, network rack, and management solutions that deliver best-in-class performance.

