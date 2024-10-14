D-Link Introduces New DMS-1250 Series Smart Switches, Setting a New Standard for Multi-Gigabit Networking

- Advertisement -

D-Link Corporation, a global leader in networking solutions, announces the expansion of its multi-gigabit product line with the launch of the DMS-1250 series smart switches. Building on the success of the highly popular unmanaged DMS-105 and DMS-108 switches, D-Link’s latest addition offers three new models: DMS-1250-10S, DMS-1250-10SP, and DMS-1250-12TP, designed to elevate multi-gigabit performance with advanced features and seamless management.

Unleashing the Power of Multi-Gigabit Speeds

The DMS-1250 series delivers transmission speeds of 2.5Gbps, high-speed uplinks of 10Gbps, and provides a variety of flexible management options. The DMS-1250-10SP and DMS-1250-12TP models support 802.3at PoE, enabling power delivery to high-performance Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E access points. With 2.5 times the bandwidth of traditional 1G connections, these switches ensure faster, more stable connectivity for 2.5Gbps-capable client devices. Additional 10GBASE-T and SFP+ ports offer expanded connectivity to high-speed servers or NAS devices.

The DMS-1250 series is fully backward compatible with 1Gbps infrastructure, allowing users to upgrade speeds without incurring additional costs. As more PCs, access points, and routers integrate 2.5Gbps LAN, the DMS-1250 series stands out as the optimal solution for Wi-Fi 6 deployments. It is an ideal edge switch for delivering ultra-fast connectivity in SOHO, SMB environments, and multi-dwelling units (MDUs).

Intelligent Design for Enhanced User Experience

For SMBs, the DMS-1250 series features a 5-speed smart fan with intelligent, quiet operation that can be disabled or set to low-noise mode for quieter workspaces and meetings. The L2+ advanced QoS capabilities boost network efficiency, reducing video and audio latency during virtual meetings. With a full suite of security features, including IEEE 802.1X authentication, the series prevents unauthorized access and protects sensitive business data.

Loopback detection and blocking ensure protection from network disruptions caused by broadcast storms. Additionally, the series’ perpetual PoE function provides continuous power to PoE devices, even during switch reboots, while Fast PoE guarantees quick power recovery. The PD alive feature automatically resets PoE devices to help reconnect them to the network. These capabilities ensure that SMB networks remain robust, secure, and reliable.

Future-Proof Multi-Gigabit Solutions

As the demand for faster networking in both home and business environments continues to grow, D-Link offers a complete range of multi-gigabit solutions. From unmanaged to smart managed switches, D-Link’s portfolio enhances productivity and improves network performance. The DMS-1250 series combines ultra-fast speeds with advanced software features, delivering seamless, reliable connectivity.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / D-Link

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846 / 9625243429

Post Views: 53