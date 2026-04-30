D-Link FE Series Switches Power Next-Gen Surveillance with Smart, Scalable, Reliable Performance

In today’s rapidly evolving surveillance landscape, seamless connectivity and reliable power delivery are critical. Addressing this need, D-Link (India) Limited introduces its Made in India FE Series Surveillance Switches—DES-F1006P-FE, DES-F1010P-FE, and DES-F1018P-FE—designed to simplify deployments while ensuring high performance and durability.
Engineered for Smart Surveillance
The new FE Series switches are purpose-built for IP surveillance environments, offering a perfect balance of efficiency, scalability, and protection. Whether it’s a small retail store or a large industrial facility, these switches enable smooth and uninterrupted monitoring.
Key Highlights
- Built-in Power Supply
No need for additional adapters—these switches integrate power and data delivery through PoE, ensuring a clutter-free and faster installation process.
- 6KV Surge Protection
Equipped with strong surge protection, the switches safeguard connected devices from voltage spikes, making them highly reliable for Indian power conditions.
- Long-Range PoE (Up to 250m)
Designed for large-scale deployments, these switches support extended PoE transmission, ideal for warehouses, campuses, and outdoor surveillance.
- Plug & Play Simplicity
With zero-configuration setup, system integrators can deploy networks quickly without technical complexities.
- Wide Compatibility
Supporting IEEE 802.3af/at standards, the FE Series ensures compatibility with a wide range of IP cameras and PoE devices.
- Flexible Port Options:
- DES-F1006P-FE: 6 Ports (4 PoE + 2 Uplink)
- DES-F1010P-FE: 10 Ports (8 PoE + 2 Uplink)
- DES-F1018P-FE: 18 Ports (16 PoE + 2 GE Uplink + 1 SFP)
This range allows businesses to scale their surveillance infrastructure as required.
Energy Efficient Design
Optimized for lower power consumption, helping reduce operational costs without compromising performance.
Why It Stands Out
D-Link’s FE Series is not just another networking solution—it’s a complete surveillance backbone. Combining durability, ease of use, and advanced features, it empowers system integrators and businesses to deploy secure and efficient networks with confidence.
Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / D-Link
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