D-Link FE Series Switches Power Next-Gen Surveillance with Smart, Scalable, Reliable Performance

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In today’s rapidly evolving surveillance landscape, seamless connectivity and reliable power delivery are critical. Addressing this need, D-Link (India) Limited introduces its Made in India FE Series Surveillance Switches—DES-F1006P-FE, DES-F1010P-FE, and DES-F1018P-FE—designed to simplify deployments while ensuring high performance and durability.

Engineered for Smart Surveillance

The new FE Series switches are purpose-built for IP surveillance environments, offering a perfect balance of efficiency, scalability, and protection. Whether it’s a small retail store or a large industrial facility, these switches enable smooth and uninterrupted monitoring.

Key Highlights

Built-in Power Supply

No need for additional adapters—these switches integrate power and data delivery through PoE, ensuring a clutter-free and faster installation process.

No need for additional adapters—these switches integrate power and data delivery through PoE, ensuring a clutter-free and faster installation process. 6KV Surge Protection

Equipped with strong surge protection, the switches safeguard connected devices from voltage spikes, making them highly reliable for Indian power conditions.

Equipped with strong surge protection, the switches safeguard connected devices from voltage spikes, making them highly reliable for Indian power conditions. Long-Range PoE (Up to 250m)

Designed for large-scale deployments, these switches support extended PoE transmission, ideal for warehouses, campuses, and outdoor surveillance.

Designed for large-scale deployments, these switches support extended PoE transmission, ideal for warehouses, campuses, and outdoor surveillance. Plug & Play Simplicity

With zero-configuration setup, system integrators can deploy networks quickly without technical complexities.

With zero-configuration setup, system integrators can deploy networks quickly without technical complexities. Wide Compatibility

Supporting IEEE 802.3af/at standards , the FE Series ensures compatibility with a wide range of IP cameras and PoE devices.

Supporting , the FE Series ensures compatibility with a wide range of IP cameras and PoE devices. Flexible Port Options:

DES-F1006P-FE : 6 Ports (4 PoE + 2 Uplink)

: 6 Ports (4 PoE + 2 Uplink) DES-F1010P-FE : 10 Ports (8 PoE + 2 Uplink)

: 10 Ports (8 PoE + 2 Uplink) DES-F1018P-FE: 18 Ports (16 PoE + 2 GE Uplink + 1 SFP)

This range allows businesses to scale their surveillance infrastructure as required.

Energy Efficient Design

Optimized for lower power consumption, helping reduce operational costs without compromising performance.

Why It Stands Out

D-Link’s FE Series is not just another networking solution—it’s a complete surveillance backbone. Combining durability, ease of use, and advanced features, it empowers system integrators and businesses to deploy secure and efficient networks with confidence.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / D-Link

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