D-Link DMS-1250 Series Smart Switches Set a New Standard for Multi-Gigabit Networking

- Advertisement -

D-Link Corporation, a global leader in networking solutions, announces the expansion of its multi-gigabit product line with the launch of the DMS-1250 series smart switches. Building on the success of the highly popular unmanaged DMS-105 and DMS-108 switches, D-Link’s latest addition offers three new models: DMS-1250-10S, DMS-1250-10SP, and DMS-1250-12TP, designed to elevate multi-gigabit performance with advanced features and seamless management.

Unleashing the Power of Multi-Gigabit Speeds: The DMS-1250 series delivers transmission speeds of 2.5Gbps, high-speed uplinks of 10Gbps, and provides a variety of flexible management options. The DMS-1250-10SP and DMS-1250-12TP models support 802.3at PoE, enabling power delivery to high-performance Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E access points. With 2.5 times the bandwidth of traditional 1G connections, these switches ensure faster, more stable connectivity for 2.5Gbps-capable client devices. Additional 10GBASE-T and SFP+ ports offer expanded connectivity to high-speed servers or NAS devices.

Intelligent Design for Enhanced User Experience: For SMBs, the DMS-1250 series features a 5-speed smart fan with intelligent, quiet operation that can be disabled or set to low-noise mode for quieter workspaces and meetings. The L2+ advanced QoS capabilities boost network efficiency, reducing video and audio latency during virtual meetings. With a full suite of security features, including IEEE 802.1X authentication, the series prevents unauthorized access and protects sensitive business data.

Future-Proof Multi-Gigabit Solutions: As the demand for faster networking in both home and business environments continues to grow, D-Link offers a complete range of multi-gigabit solutions. From unmanaged to smart managed switches, D-Link’s portfolio enhances productivity and improves network performance. The DMS-1250 series combines ultra-fast speeds with advanced software features, delivering seamless, reliable connectivity.

The DMS-1250 series lineup features unique models, each designed to meet specific user needs.

DMS-1250-10S

• 8 x 2.5Gbps Multi-G Ethernet Ports

• 2 x 10Gbps SFP+ Ports

• Fanless Design

• 6KV Surge protection for all 2.5GE ports

• Versatile management tools (DNC-100 V1.3.0 and later, D-View 8, Web GUI, CLI)

DMS-1250-10SP

• 8 x 2.5Gbps Multi-G Ethernet PoE Ports

• 2 x 10Gbps SFP+ Ports

• 240 W PoE Budget

• 5-speed Smart Fan Design

• 6KV Surge protection for all 2.5GE ports

• PoE function support: Fast/Perpetual PoE, Time-based PoE scheduling and PD alive

• Versatile management tools (DNC-100 V1.3.0 and later, D-View 8, Web GUI, CLI)

DMS-1250-12TP

• 8 x 2.5Gbps Multi-G Ethernet PoE Ports

• 2 x 10Gbps Ethernet ports

• 2 x 10G SFP+ Ports

• 240 W PoE Budget

• 5-speed Smart Fan Design

• 6KV Surge protection for all 2.5GE ports

• PoE function support: Fast/Perpetual PoE, Time-based PoE scheduling and PD alive

•Versatile management tools (DNC-100 V1.3.0 and later, D-View 8, Web GUI, CLI)

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / D-Link

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 117