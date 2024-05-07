D-Link Concludes Phase One of CONNEXION 2024, a series of Enterprise Partner Meet in India

- Advertisement -

D-Link is thrilled to announce the successful completion of the first phase of Connexion 2024 series of events in India. D-Link Connexion 2024 series was kicked off in Nagpur in January this year, and since then the company has connected with 350 plus Enterprise partners & System Integrators in 8 cities across the country.

Connexion is D-Link’s flagship enterprise partner gathering curated to drive conversations around the future of networking for businesses, and to strengthen its ties with system integrators & business partners in the Indian subcontinent. At the event D-Link’s team of tech experts shared insights on the latest networking technology trends that are driving digital proliferation, followed by live technology showcase and one-on-one interaction. The first phase of D-Link Connexion 2024 series largely covered tier 2 & some tier 3 cities namely – Nagpur, Nashik, Rajkot, Chandigarh, Jammu, Jaipur, Patna and Lucknow.

D-Link Connexion 2024 has been at the forefront, showcasing cutting-edge enterprise networking technologies that empowers businesses, educational institutions, and government sectors to embrace the future of digital connectivity.

Highlights of Connexion 2024 phase one:

Knowledge sharing – ThroughD-Link Connexion 2024 platform D-Link’s core business & technical team conducted insightful sessions on latest trends & opportunities in networking domain. D-Link Tech experts presented D-Link Enterprise solution portfolio that includes Switching, Wireless, Surveillance, Structured cabling, Network racks and Data center racks.

Partner engagement – Connexion 2024 has been conceptualized with key emphasis on driving collaboration with enterprise partner & system integrators. Connexion 2024 has significantly contributed to nurturing meaningful partnerships for future collaboration and growth.

Live experience zone – Through an exclusively designed experience/ demo zone D-Link tech team showcased latest products and solutions that can address the evolving needs of modern businesses, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver seamless network connectivity experiences.

As D-Link wraps up the first phase of Connexion 2024, the company expresses its sincere gratitude to all its partners and attendees who have contributed to making this event a resounding success. Going ahead, D-Link is excited to continue its journey with upcoming phases of the Connexion 2024 series with the mission of delivering exceptional technology solutions that shall empower enterprises.

View glimpses of D-Link Connexion 2024 Phase one on: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KC5DQJaL-k

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / D-Link

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429