D-Link AX1500 Smart Router, R15 (EAGLE PRO AI Series)

- Advertisement -

D-Link R15, one of the advanced routers under EAGLE PRO AI series combines the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology with artificial intelligence to offer incredible Wi-Fi coverage and speed. It’s loaded with numerous features, like AI Parental control that lets parent designate online hours, restrict website access etc. AI Wi-Fi Optimizer continuously scans and monitors the network to keep users connected to the best and cleanest Wi-Fi channels. The AI Traffic Optimizer automatically allocates bandwidth to different applications for the best connectivity. It informs users which activities are causing congestion and allows them to de-prioritize. Further the EAGLE PRO AI App features an embedded Speed Test to check Internet speed along with an exclusive Health Mode function

allowing households to schedule internet access, keeping family members offline during specific times to maintain a balanced family lifestyle and turn off Wi-Fi entirely to conserve energy. Also, AI Assistant feature in the EAGLE PRO AI app collects internet performance information over time and sends detailed report allowing users to intelligently monitor network usage with simple actionable recommendations to keep network performance at peak for everyone in the family.

D-Link-DIR-X5460

What’s more, the R15 is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing users to use voice control to manage their network easily and conveniently. All this surely makes R15 EAGLE PRO AI an ideal Router for home users and small offices.

The DIR-X5460 Mesh Router brings next generation wireless technology to home, giving users the quantum leap in capacity and bandwidth to support more devices at once. This router with latest Wi-Fi 6 technology supports 6 simultaneous streams – perfect for smart homes filled with bandwidth-hungry devices. Simultaneous throughput to multiple devices for seamless high-definition video streaming, VR gaming and Cloud storage now made possible with D-Link DIR-X5460. The Wi-Fi 6 in D-Link DIR-X5460 that allows users to unleash all the lightning-fast goodness over larger areas than ever – from living room to bedroom to balcony.

Further built-in Power Amplifiers and beamforming extend the reach of Wi-Fi and direct the signals where they need to go. The DIR-X5460 even integrates voice assistant compatibility for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so users can now control their network with voice command. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology provides faster speeds, greater capacity and less network congestion Next-gen speeds up to AX5400 (4,800 Mbps on the 5 GHz band and 600 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band) Dual-band Wi-Fi with up to 6 simultaneous streams makes 4K streaming, VR gaming or video chatting a breeze . BSS coloring technology reduces interference in ‘noisy’ Wi-Fi environments, making more efficient use of available Wi-Fi spectrum . 4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and 1 Gigabit Ethernet WAN port provide optional wired connectivity . Increased battery life of connected devices with Target Wake Time technology. Works with the D-Link Wi-Fi App for easy setup and enhanced parental controls

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.