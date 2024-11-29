D-Link AQUILA PRO AI M30 Mesh System

- Advertisement -

Engineered to deliver superior home connectivity with cutting-edge AI technology, the D-Link AQUILA PRO AI M30 masterfully combines aesthetics and functionality. It provides a hassle-free Wi-Fi solution that delivers seamless connectivity, lightning-fast speed, and unmatched reliability for today’s smart home network.

This cutting-edge, MIT (Made in Taiwan) quality-assured mesh router is engineered to address the three most common pain points of Wi-Fi users: coverage, speed, and reliability. Featuring a built-in AI algorithm, the AQUILA PRO AI M30 is set to revolutionize the home networking experience. The AQUILA PRO AI M30 router boasts an elegant, wall-mountable design to seamlessly blend with any decor, and its five upgraded internal antennas provide wider coverage, making the M30 an ideal centerpiece for your connected home.

Key Highlights:

Wi-Fi 6 Technology : The AQUILA PRO AI M30 mesh Wi-Fi system supports Wi-Fi 6 for faster speeds, reduced latency, and higher device capacity, making it ideal for bandwidth-intensive applications like 4K streaming and online gaming.

: The AQUILA PRO AI M30 mesh Wi-Fi system supports Wi-Fi 6 for faster speeds, reduced latency, and higher device capacity, making it ideal for bandwidth-intensive applications like 4K streaming and online gaming. Whole-Home Coverage : The AQUILA PRO AI M30 mesh Wi-Fi system uses a special antenna array design to extend a stronger Wi-Fi signal, boosting 360 degree coverage and eliminating dead zones. With up to 260 sq. mt. of coverage, this router offers seamless connectivity in large homes and multi-floor residences.

: The AQUILA PRO AI M30 mesh Wi-Fi system uses a special antenna array design to extend a stronger Wi-Fi signal, boosting 360 degree coverage and eliminating dead zones. With up to 260 sq. mt. of coverage, this router offers seamless connectivity in large homes and multi-floor residences. Rock-Solid Reliability: The AQUILA PRO AI M30 mesh Wi-Fi system employs innovative AI technology, including AI Wi-Fi Optimizer, AI Mesh Optimizer, and AI Traffic Optimizer, to ensure superior Wi-Fi performance for all your devices. AI Wi-Fi Optimizer selects the optimal channel for minimal interference, while AI Mesh Optimizer provides fast and reliable network coverage using auto path selection and self-healing capabilities. AI Traffic Optimizer guarantees uninterrupted 4K/8K video streaming and video calling with AI-based QoS technology, ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted experience.

Voice Control & Security : Integrated with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, the AQUILA PRO AI M30 mesh Wi-Fi system offers the latest security protocols, including WPA3. It also offers parental controls and separate guest networks to ensure the security of all home Wi-Fi devices.

: Integrated with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control, the AQUILA PRO AI M30 mesh Wi-Fi system offers the latest security protocols, including WPA3. It also offers parental controls and separate guest networks to ensure the security of all home Wi-Fi devices. Eco-Friendly Design : The energy-efficient components in AQUILA PRO AI M30 mesh Wi-Fi system contributes to reduced power consumption, aligning with sustainable practices.

: The energy-efficient components in AQUILA PRO AI M30 mesh Wi-Fi system contributes to reduced power consumption, aligning with sustainable practices. Ease of Use: The AQUILA PRO AI M30 Mesh system is designed for easy setup and management with the intuitive AQUILA PRO AI App. The AI Assistant monitors network performance and provides weekly reports, making it a hassle-free and user-friendly for Indian consumers seeking top-tier networking solutions.

Availability: The AQUILA PRO AI M30 Mesh System is available in India through D-Link’s extensive network of channel partners, resellers, retailers and online partners.

More details on D-Link AQUILA PRO AI M30 Mesh System: https://www.dlink.com/in/en/products/m30-ax3000-wifi-6-smart-mesh-router

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / D-Link

