Cygnet Infotech unveils Cygnet Digital – A bolder brand and intuitive website transformation

- Advertisement - -

Cygnet has rebranded itself. The company’s new logo and website reflect the digital landscape of enterprise evolution. Cygnet Infotech has now become Cygnet Digital, marking a strategic shift towards offering customer-centric digital services, simplified tax solutions, and finance digitalization.

Mr. Sanjeev Thakkar – Global Head of Marketing, at Cygnet Digital

Speaking about this major milestone, Mr. Sanjeev Thakkar – Global Head of Marketing, at Cygnet Digital said, “With the reorganizing of our capabilities around Business, Intelligence and Experience, we wanted to reflect this bold promise through our bolder logo and business challenges-centric website navigation. The Swan represents our commitment to a smooth transformation journey ahead. In addition to helping Cygnet differentiate itself from its competitors, creating more intuitive website navigation and capabilities helps users find what they are looking for more easily.”

The new Cygnet website, https://www.cygnet-digital.com/, features a modern, user-friendly interface, allowing visitors to effortlessly explore Cygnet’s wide range of products, services, and resources. Prioritizing a user-centric design, the new website boasts simple and intuitive navigation cues and improved search functions. This significant transformation reflects Cygnet’s commitment to providing focused solutions and an optimised user experience. Cygnet has enhanced user experience on the new website, which embodies a new distinct brand identity and signals an exciting, possibility-filled future, to our customers, people, and partners.

It symbolizes the intangible values of Cygnet that are rooted in Indian civilizational knowledge systems and represents the company’s commitment to innovation and transformation, while the new tagline, Living the Trust, aims to make a promise to our clients, cygnetians and communities’ aspirations a reality. The new logo and tagline reflect Cygnet’s commitment to creating positive transformation in people’s lives. They aim to build a sustainable future based on trust, integrity, and mutual respect. The company is now focused on creating a positive legacy for future generations.

Going ahead, Cygnet Digital will be redefining its go-to-market strategy while maintaining its leadership in tax and finance transformations, digital engineering, quality engineering, enterprise applications, data analytics, AI, hyper-automation, and digital commerce and experience. Cygnet Digital’s goal now is to make technology more accessible by collaborating with businesses to co-innovate.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Cygnet Digital

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.