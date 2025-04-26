Cybersecurity Meets Fitness – Kaspersky kicks off CYBERATHON with Milind Soman

- Advertisement -

Kaspersky unveils its CYBERATHON, a one-of-a-kind digital campaign championed by fitness icon Milind Soman. Running from April 1 to May 31, this interactive, digital-only initiative is designed to promote Cyber Fitness. The program’s main idea is that just like your body, your devices also need regular protection and care.

The campaign is Kaspersky’s invitation to Indians to level up their Cyber Fitness with this gamified challenge that blends the spirit of endurance with the essentials of cybersecurity. In true fitness fashion, participants can complete fun quizzes, tasks, and purchases to earn “Miles/KMs”—symbolizing steps taken toward a more secure digital life.

“Fitness today is not just physical—it’s digital too,” comments Mr. Purshottam Bhatia, Head of Consumer Business for India at Kaspersky. “With CYBERATHON, we’re inspiring people to think of Cyber Fitness as a vital part of their lives. Just like we train and fuel our bodies, we must also protect and optimize our devices. Milind’s philosophy around fitness and endurance perfectly mirrors our approach to cybersecurity.”

In a unique blend of fitness and cybersecurity, participants stand a chance to win exciting Kaspersky merchandise, with early buyers receiving exclusive giveaways including Kaspersky-branded sport bottles, and personalized signed T-shirts or jackets.

Milind Soman, known for his ultra-marathon runs and commitment to holistic health, leads the charge with campaign visuals, a dedicated blog on Digital Fitness, engaging social media content, and an exclusive Meet & Greet with contest winners.

The campaign also features exclusive discounts on Kaspersky products, available only through the CYBERATHON campaign site—making it the perfect time for Indians to upgrade their digital defenses.

CYBERATHON is now live and open to Indians.

