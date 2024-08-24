Cybersecurity Companies Ensuring Digital Safety Amidst Online Festival Shopping

- Advertisement -

As online shopping reaches a fever pitch during the festive season, the need for robust cybersecurity measures becomes paramount. Cyber threats such as phishing scams, malware, and data breaches can quickly turn a joyful shopping experience into a nightmare. To safeguard both businesses and consumers, several cybersecurity companies are stepping up with advanced solutions tailored to the unique challenges of the festival rush. Here are five companies leading the charge in ensuring digital safety during this critical time:

1. Barracuda

Barracuda strives to make the world a safer place by delivering access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. Barracuda protects email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with the customers’ journey. Hundreds of thousands of organizations worldwide trust Barracuda already to protect and support them so they can focus on taking their business to the next level.

2. CrossFraud

CrossFraud® is an enterprise risk management platform from Manipal Technologies Limited for managing fraud risk, anti-money laundering, and compliance, enhanced with AIML capabilities. CrossFraud® offers intuitive tools to configure simple to complex fraud scenarios, simulate outcomes, and take timely actions.

With CrossFraud®, financial institutions can effectively address the challenges of preventing financial losses due to phishing, vishing activities, payment frauds, ATO, ATM skimming, Internal Fraud, loan fraud, and many other ever-evolving areas of financial fraud risk.

3. Arete

Working on the front lines of thousands of ransomware attacks and some of the largest nation-state attacks, Arete combines hundreds of investigative, technical, and cyber risk management practitioners with data and software engineers. They bring a relentless passion for innovation and a commitment to stopping cybercrimes to positively impact the collective defence of businesses, governments, and infrastructure from cyber criminals and give back to the communities they serve. They leverage the intelligence and lessons from their breach investigations to help law enforcement, non-profit agencies, and governments to be more effective in their efforts to combat cybercrime.

4. Seqrite

Seqrite is the Enterprise arm of the global cybersecurity brand, Quick Heal Technologies Limited. Known for its enterprise cybersecurity solutions. With a focus on simplifying cybersecurity, Seqrite delivers comprehensive solutions and services through its patented, AI/ML-powered tech stack to protect businesses against the latest threats by securing devices, applications, networks, cloud, data, and identity.

Powered by state-of-the-art threat intelligence and playbooks backed by world-class service provided by best-in-class security experts at India’s largest malware analysis lab – Seqrite Labs. Seqrite Data Privacy management solution enables organizations to stay fully compliant with the DPDP Act and global regulations.

5. Fortinet

Fortinet provides robust security solutions for payment processing systems, a critical aspect of online shopping security. Their advanced encryption and multi-factor authentication services help retailers protect sensitive financial data, ensuring a secure transaction environment for customers.

These cybersecurity companies are playing a critical role in ensuring that the festive season remains a time of joy and celebration, rather than one of worry and vulnerability. By providing robust and innovative security solutions, they are helping shopping companies maintain the trust and confidence of their customers amidst the surge of online shopping.

