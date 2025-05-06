CyberPowerPC powers India’s first org-led esports arena with high-performance gaming PCs

- Advertisement -

CyberPowerPC, a global leader in custom gaming computers, has officially partnered with Indian esports organization Orangutan to power its newly launched esports arena ApeCity with high-performance gaming PCs. This also includes top-end rigs designed to deliver the best gaming experience for competitive players, streamers, and casual gamers alike.

Located in the heart of Navi Mumbai, ApeCity is a dedicated space for the gaming and esports community that offers a premium experience for fans, creators, and competitive gamers. For many Indian gamers at the grassroots level, this will be their first experience with high-end PC gaming. The advanced systems from CyberPowerPC India will not only help them understand the capabilities of top-spec machines but also give them the ideal environment to practice, improve, and dream bigger.

As India sets its sights on competing at the Asian Games, where esports will once again be a medal event, and the Olympic Esports Games that follow, it’s clear that the country’s athletes need access to hardware that matches their skills. With the Asian Games featuring multiple PC titles such as League of Legends and Naraka Bladepoint, the demand for high-performance systems is greater than ever. However, not every aspiring gamer can afford top-end setups. This initiative by CyberPowerPC India gives them an opportunity to experience elite-level hardware without the financial burden. By providing access to best-in-class technology, the company aims to bridge this gap and create a space where raw talent can be empowered by world-class infrastructure.

Mr. Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer, CyberPowerPC India

Mr. Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer, CyberPowerPC India said, “To grow the PC gaming ecosystem and truly prepare for global stages like the Olympic Esports Games, EWC, or the Asian Games, India needs more than just ambition. We need infrastructure, opportunity, and community. Not every gamer can buy a high-end rig, which is why this partnership with Orangutan is so important. Through ApeCity, we’re not only offering top-tier hardware but also scouting talent and providing a real platform where they can thrive. Whether it’s tournaments, content creation, or casual gaming, our goal is to give players an optimized environment that helps them push their limits and reach their full potential. We’re proud to do our bit to help Indian esports athletes rise and shine internationally.”

In addition to CyberPowerPC India’s gaming rigs, ApeCity features nine PlayStations for console enthusiasts, a state-of-the-art Sim Racing setup, and a Watchparty and Live Screening Zone for viewing major tournaments and matches. It also houses Chug and Chow by ApeCity, an in-house café built as a space for the community to relax, connect, and recharge.

Mr. Yash Bhanushali, Founder, Orangutan & ApeCity commented, “Building ApeCity has been a dream of mine since childhood – to create a space where gamers could come together, grow, and thrive. Orangutan has always believed in raising the bar for esports in India, and with ApeCity, we’re stepping into a new vertical that directly supports the grassroots community. Partnering with CyberPowerPC India was a natural fit. Their commitment to performance and empowering gamers aligns perfectly with our vision. With their high-end rigs powering our arena, we’re making elite level infrastructure accessible to everyone, whether you’re a casual gamer, a rising star, or someone chasing big dreams in esports. This is just the beginning, and we’re excited to redefine what community-led esports spaces look like in India.”

According to Niko Partners’ Indian Gamer Behaviour and Market Insights report, 77.3 percent of PC gamers in India spent more on games in Q1 2024 than the previous year, outpacing the spending growth in mobile and console gaming. Additionally, Steam reported a 150 percent increase in new users from India between 2019 and 2024, highlighting the growing adoption of PC gaming in the country.

This partnership with Orangutan reflects CyberPowerPC India’s strong focus on supporting the growth of PC gaming in India. Over the past year, the brand has consistently created opportunities for gamers beyond just offering high-end systems. At GamingCon last year, CyberPowerPC India ran an exclusive giveaway, where two Mumbai-based gamers won gaming PCs worth over INR 1 lakh each. Shortly after, at Bengaluru Comic Con, the brand hosted another giveaway, where an IITian won a custom-built PC worth INR 2.5 lakhs, reinforcing its mission to empower passionate gamers from all backgrounds.

Through its state-of-the-art systems at ApeCity, CyberPowerPC India aims to inspire and enable the next generation of Indian gamers. By offering them the best possible gaming experience at the grassroots level, the brand hopes to empower future esports athletes who may one day represent India on the world stage.

