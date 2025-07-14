CyberPowerPC India launches special Esports Masterclass series to guide gamers and parents through the world of esports

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

CyberPowerPC, a global leader in custom gaming PCs, has unveiled an ‘Esports Masterclass’ series, which will be taking place at ApeCity, Navi Mumbai. The initiative aims to help both gamers and their parents understand the structure, opportunities, and challenges of India’s growing esports and video gaming industry.

The series aims to spark open dialogue between families and the gaming industry, offering insights into the discipline, dedication, and long-term potential of esports. The first masterclass of the series featured Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer of CyberPowerPC India, alongside Jai Shah and Yash Bhanushali, co-founders of esports organization Orangutan and ApeCity. Together, they helped 30+ parents and gamers understand the current state of India’s esports ecosystem, the career opportunities it offers, and the importance of balancing academics with competitive ambitions. They also addressed common misconceptions and emphasised how parental support can play a crucial role in a gamer’s journey.

The second masterclass, titled ‘The Journey of Becoming an Esports Athlete’, spotlighted two of India’s top players, Arman (Aaru) and Ankit Shukla (Akop). They shared personal stories from their early days in the industry, their daily routines, the pressure of competition, and their experiences dealing with losses, public expectations, burnout, and social media scrutiny. Their candid advice gave young players a realistic perspective on what it truly takes to thrive in esports.

This awareness push comes at a time when esports is gaining unprecedented recognition and entering the mainstream sporting landscape in the nation. Since being officially recognised as a multi-sport event by the Government of India in December 2022, esports has featured in this year’s Khelo India Youth Games, is a medal sport at the Asian Youth Games 2025, and will also be part of the upcoming Asian Games. The Olympic Esports Games, set to take place in Riyadh in 2027, further cements its global standing. At the state level, governments in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, among others, are actively hosting official esports tournaments. Indian athletes will also represent the country at the Esports World Cup in Riyadh this year, which features a total prize pool of $70 million (approximately INR 598 crore).

Through its ‘Esports Masterclass’ series, CyberPowerPC India aims to bridge the knowledge gap between parents and gamers by encouraging honest conversations, breaking common myths, and nurturing a more supportive environment for India’s next generation of esports athletes.

Mr. Vishal Parekh, COO, CyberPowerPC India

Mr. Vishal Parekh, COO, CyberPowerPC India said, “Gaming and esports in India have evolved into a thriving ecosystem offering diverse career opportunities across content creation, game development, broadcasting, esports management, and of course, professional play. With this masterclass series, our goal is to involve both gamers and their families in the journey. We want parents to understand how structured and disciplined the industry has become, and at the same time, help gamers learn what it truly takes to grow into successful esports athletes. When both sides learn together, we can create stronger support systems for future champions.”

According to the FICCI-EY Media and Entertainment Industry Report 2025, total participation in esports tournaments in India crossed the 2 million mark in 2024 and is expected to reach 2.8 million in 2025. The prize pool across major tournaments is also projected to grow from INR 187 million in 2024 to INR 250 million in 2025, reflecting the rising scale and competitiveness of the industry.

CyberPowerPC India, which recently celebrated its first anniversary in the country, has consistently contributed to the ecosystem not just by offering powerful gaming PCs but by creating access and driving grassroots engagement. From giving away gaming PCs worth lakhs to powering ApeCity with high-performance rigs, the brand has shown a strong commitment to building a pipeline of talent. This ensures that world-class gaming infrastructure is accessible at the grassroots level, allowing aspiring players to train and grow in the right environment.

The Esports Masterclass series is just the beginning of CyberPowerPC’s larger effort to drive understanding and acceptance of esports and PC gaming as a serious, structured, and sustainable career path, while also contributing to the overall development of the industry. The masterclass series will take place every Sunday at ApeCity, featuring different voices from across the esports ecosystem to help raise awareness, educate families, and advocate for the industry.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CyberPowerPC

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 125