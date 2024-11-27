CyberPowerPC gives gamers the chance to win premium PCs for free at one of India’s biggest gaming festivals

- Advertisement -

Keeping in tandem with its vision to contribute to the growth of PC Gaming in India, CyberPowerPC India, a global leader in custom gaming computers who debuted in the Indian market earlier this year, has announced a unique giveaway at GamingCon 2024, one of India’s biggest gaming festivals. Two lucky attendees will have the chance to take home CyberPowerPC’s premium customised gaming rigs, the Xtreme 500 and Xtreme Arctic 500, each valued at over INR 1 lakh and designed to deliver a best-in-class gaming experience.

Taking place at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, from November 30 to December 1, 2024, GamingCon 2024 will be featuring gaming influencers, streamers, esports tournaments, cosplay competitions, a board games arena, F1 simulators, and much more.

After redeeming their event ticket for a band, attendees will receive a lucky draw coupon with instructions. First, they need to visit the CyberPowerPC booth and spin the wheel to perform an assigned task. Next, attendees must participate in other exciting activities and games. Upon completion, they will receive stamps on their coupon.

Finally, they have to enter their details on the coupon and drop it in the lucky draw box at the CyberPowerPC booth. Participants also stand a chance to win exclusive CyberPowerPC merchandise at their booth.

Winners will be announced the same day at the CyberPowerPC booth and must claim their PC within 10 seconds, or another draw will occur. The PCs will be handed over on Day 2, at the close of event hours.

Mr. Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer, CyberPowerPC India

Commenting on the giveaway, Mr. Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer, CyberPowerPC India said, “We are excited to join GamingCon 2024 and host this amazing giveaway. At CyberPowerPC, we take pride in delivering high-performance, customised gaming PCs that offer an immersive experience, and both of the PCs featured in this contest are prime examples of that. Through initiatives like this, we aim to not only inspire and empower gamers, ensuring they have access to cutting-edge technology, but also contribute to the growth of India’s burgeoning PC gaming community. We want gamers, whether on mobile, console, or PC, to feel the power of a custom gaming rig and understand how superior hardware can transform their overall gaming experience. CyberPowerPC India invites all attendees to participate, experience the excitement firsthand, and join us in making this an unforgettable experience.”

Apart from the giveaway, attendees can explore CyberPowerPC’s innovative website at their booth and see how easy it is to customise a PC through the Configurator. Additionally, they can experience their revolutionary EZPC module, which allows gamers to quickly customise their dream PC or select the right one in just 30 seconds based on the games they play, with options for over 25 popular titles, including Counter-Strike 2, Valorant, Elden Ring, and Fortnite.

The recently released ‘Indian Gamer Behaviour and Market Insights’ report by Niko Partners shows that 77.3% of PC gamers in India spent more on games in Q1 2024 than the previous year, outpacing mobile and console gaming. Additionally, Steam reported a 150% increase in new users in India from 2019 to 2024, highlighting the growing interest in PC gaming.

The increase in spending and new users highlights gamers’ growing desire to enhance their gaming experience. By giving attendees the opportunity to not just try customized gaming PCs at their GamingCon 2024 booth but also win free ones, CyberPowerPC is dedicated to supporting the growth of India’s PC gaming community.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CyberPowerPC

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 162