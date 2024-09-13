CyberPowerPC brings EZPC module to India, gamers can build game-specific PCs across 25+ titles for very first-time

- Advertisement -

CyberPowerPC India, a premier US-based gaming PC brand, who debuted in the Indian market earlier this year, has officially launched its innovative EZPC module in India. For the first time ever, Indian gamers can build their dream gaming PC by choosing from a selection of over 25 popular games, including Counter-Strike 2, League of Legends, Valorant, DOTA 2, GTA V, Elden Ring, Apex Legends, Cyberpunk, Fortnite, and PUBG.

The EZPC feature, now live on CyberPowerPC India’s official website, offers a user-friendly experience for players of all levels. The tool analyses the selected games’ hardware requirements and suggests two to three optimal configurations based on frames per second (FPS) and other performance parameters.

Mr. Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer, CyberPowerPC India

Elaborating on the EZPC module’s introduction in the country, Mr. Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer, CyberPowerPC India shared, “With the launch of EZPC in India, we aim to bridge the gap between gamers and high-performance gaming PCs. Our goal is to offer an efficient solution for Indian gamers who want their system tailored to the games they love, without the complexity of manually piecing together components. EZPC makes it possible to build your gaming PC in minutes, providing configurations that meet all levels of gameplay, from entry-level to hardcore enthusiasts.”

The EZPC module offers a range of key features designed to streamline the PC building process for gamers. Users can customise their builds based on almost all major PC game titles, with the option to select similar games if their preferred title isn’t listed. The tool also allows gamers to choose their screen resolution, from standard 1920×1080 to high-end 2K and 4K options, adjusting configurations to meet the required processing power.

Additionally, the module provides up to three configurations depending on your selection of titles and the basic requirements of the game: one within budget, one value option, and a premium build slightly above the budget for enhanced performance. Any of these PCs can be further customised if the user wishes. Gamers can select from various brands, including Intel, Nvidia, AMD Radeon, and AMD Ryzen, for their CPU and GPU preferences.

“While our Configurator tool is designed for tech-savvy gamers with in-depth knowledge of components and brands, the EZPC module is perfect for those seeking an easy and quick way to build a gaming PC. This launch marks a new era of accessibility for Indian gamers, ensuring anyone can find the perfect setup to enhance their gaming experience,” further added Vishal Parekh.

The recently released ‘Indian Gamer Behaviour and Market Insights’ report by Niko Partners revealed that 77.3% of PC gamers in India reported spending more on games in the first quarter of 2024 than the previous year, outpacing mobile and console gaming.

Furthermore, data revealed by Steam at the Nordic Game 2024 Spring conference earlier this year shows that India is one of the regions where the video game distribution service has experienced a substantial increase of over 150% in new users from 2019 to 2024.

The increase in spending of PC gamers coupled with the rapid growth of new Steam users in India reflects both, a growing interest in PC gaming and a strong willingness among gamers to invest in their experience. As customised PCs become essential for a superior gaming experience, CyberPowerPC India’s EZPC tool will make it easier for gamers to build tailored systems, contributing to a sustainable and thriving PC gaming ecosystem in the country.

Link to access CyberPowerPC India’s EZPC module: www.cyberpowerpc.in/ezpc

