Cybernetyx Forges a Strategic Partnership with Ingram Micro to Accelerate Global Distribution

- Advertisement -

Cybernetyx announces a strategic partnership with Ingram Micro. This collaboration is set to dramatically widen the availability of Cybernetyx’s innovative AI products, making them readily accessible to a global audience of businesses and educational institutions.

Under the partnership, Ingram Micro will distribute Cybernetyx’s specialized suite of AI products designed to transform workplaces and educational environments. These include advanced interactive whiteboards and AI-driven content creation tools, all aimed at boosting productivity, sparking innovation, and facilitating seamless collaboration.

Mr. Nishant Rajawat, Founder & CEO of Cybernetyx

Expressing excitement about the partnership, Mr. Nishant Rajawat, Founder & CEO of Cybernetyx stated, “Our collaboration with Ingram Micro marks a pivotal chapter in our journey to redefine work and learning spaces with AI. Their unparalleled distribution network is the perfect catalyst for bringing our specialized AI solutions to a global market, fulfilling our mission to empower organizations with the tools they need to thrive in a digital-first world.”

Ingram Micro’s vast distribution capabilities, reaching close to 200 countries, present an ideal platform for Cybernetyx’s expansion strategy. This partnership not only makes Cybernetyx’s cutting-edge solutions more accessible but also empowers Ingram Micro’s extensive network of resellers with innovative tools and solutions for their clientele.

Mr. Jitendra Khadke, General Manager at Ingram Micro India

Mr. Jitendra Khadke, General Manager at Ingram Micro India, expressed his enthusiasm by saying, “We are thrilled to partner with Cybernetyx, a company at the vanguard of AI solutions for work, learning, and collaboration. Their product suite perfectly aligns with our goal to deliver transformative technology solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers.”

The distribution of Cybernetyx’s AI solutions through Ingram Micro has commenced in March 2024, marking a significant step towards enhancing global access to advanced AI technologies for work and learning.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Cybernetyx

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429