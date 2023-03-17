CyberFIT and BD Software Partner to Offer Complete Data WipeOut Solution

- Advertisement - -

BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of IT and Cybersecurity solutions, and CyberFIT, a renowned name in the data erasure and disposal industry, have joined hands to offer WipeOut, a patented technology and highly effective data erasure solution that helps organizations prevent data leakages and possible using wipeout. With the rising cybercrimes and data leakage risks, BD Software Distribution adheres to regulatory compliance.

WipeOut, developed by CyberFIT, is a patented and innovative data erasure solution that allows organizations ability to securely erase files, folders, drives on laptops, flash drives, servers as well as databases. Wipeout works like an intelligent electronic data shredder to help organizations identify and erase sensitive data through its data disposal tool.

The CEO of CyberFIT, Mr. Santosh Kamane, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with BD Software to bring WipeOut to their customers. Our solution is designed to meet the highest standards of data security, and we believe that BD Software’s brand and expertise in the Cybersecurity solutions market will help us reach a wider audience.”

Similarly, the CEO of BD Software, Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala, highlighted the importance of data security in today’s digital age. “We are committed to offering our customers the best solutions to keep their data safe and secure,” he said. “Partnering with CyberFIT to offer WipeOut aligns with our mission to provide cutting-edge technology solutions to our clients and protect their sensitive data.”

WipeOut is designed to meet the data security needs of businesses and individuals alike, providing a reliable and easy-to-use solution for secure data erasure. It adheres to internationally recognized standards for data erasure, including the NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) guidelines and the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) requirements.

With this partnership, BD Software and CyberFIT are poised to offer a complete data security solution to their customers. Whether you are a small business owner or a large corporation, WipeOut can help you safeguard your sensitive data and protect your privacy.

