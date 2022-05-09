Cyber Security Leader Radware Launches SkyHawk Security, a Spinoff of its Cloud Native Protector Business

- Advertisement -

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced the spinoff of its Cloud Native Protector (CNP) business to form a new company called SkyHawk Security. To accelerate SkyHawk Security’s development and growth opportunities, an affiliate of Tiger Global Management will make a $35 million strategic external investment, resulting in a valuation of $180 million. Tiger Global Management is a leading global technology investment firm focused on private and public companies in the internet, software, and financial technology sectors.

Skyhawk Security is a leader in cloud threat detection and protects dozens of the world’s leading organizations using its artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. Its Cloud-Native Protector provides comprehensive protection for workloads and applications hosted in public cloud environments. It uses a multi-layered approach that covers the overall security posture of the cloud and threats to individual workloads. Easy-to-deploy, the agentless solution identifies and prevents compliance violations, cloud security misconfigurations, excessive permissions, and malicious activity in the cloud.

“We recognize the growing opportunities in the public cloud security market and are planning to capitalize on them,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s president and CEO. “We look forward to partnering with Tiger Global Management to scale the business, unlock even more security value for customers, and position SkyHawk Security for long-term success.”

The spinoff, which adds to Radware’s recently announced strategic cloud services initiative, further demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation. SkyHawk Security will have the ability to operate with even greater sales, marketing, and product focus as well as speed and flexibility. Current and new CNP customers will benefit from future product development efforts, while CNP services for existing customers will continue without interruption.

Radware does not expect the deal to materially affect operating results for the second quarter or full year of 2022.

