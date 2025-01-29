Cyber London Welcomes CloudSEK’s Bofin Babu to Advisory Board for AI-Driven Cybersecurity

- Advertisement -

Cyber London has announced the appointment of CloudSEK‘s Co-founder and Head of Product and Artificial Intelligence, Bofin Babu, to its Advisory Board. Cyber London is the UK Government’s official cyber cluster for the London area, endorsed by the Department of Science, Innovation & Technology (DSIT) and the UK Cyber Cluster Collaboration (UKC3). This strategic appointment further cements CloudSEK’s global influence in AI-driven cybersecurity innovation.

A Visionary Leader in AI and Cybersecurity

Bofin Babu brings over nine years of experience in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Cybersecurity, pioneering the use of Artificial Neural Networks in threat detection and risk mitigation. A recognized leader in the cybersecurity industry, Bofin has played a key role in revolutionizing AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, establishing CloudSEK as a trusted global player in Digital Risk Protection (DRP).

As CloudSEK’s Head of Product and AI, Bofin leads a team of AI engineers and researchers, continuously developing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. His work has played a crucial role in building CloudSEK’s flagship products, including XVigil, BeVigil, and SVigil.

Beyond AI innovation, Bofin is known for his corporate diplomacy efforts, fostering relationships between CloudSEK and European cybersecurity stakeholders. His strategic leadership was instrumental in CloudSEK’s entry into the UK and European markets, where he engaged with UK policymakers, the Department of Business and Trade (DBT), and cybersecurity regulators. In late 2024, Bofin was invited to speak at Cyber London’s “Innovation for the Future” event, discussing AI-driven cybersecurity strategies for British enterprises.

The Impact of This Appointment

Bofin’s inclusion in Cyber London’s Advisory Board marks a significant milestone in strengthening the UK’s cybersecurity ecosystem. His appointment will drive:

A Stronger Voice in Global Cybersecurity Strategies: Leveraging AI-driven cybersecurity insights to influence policies, frameworks, and industry best practices.

Enhanced Cross-Industry Collaboration: Facilitating partnerships with enterprises, government bodies, and cybersecurity innovators to combat evolving cyber threats.

Acceleration of AI-Powered Cyber Resilience: Promoting cutting-edge AI methodologies to improve the efficiency, scalability, and automation of cybersecurity solutions.

Expert Endorsements

Professor Rajarajan Muttukrishnan, Co-founder of Cyber London, Professor of Security Engineering & Director of the Institute for Cyber Security at City, University of London,

Professor Rajarajan Muttukrishnan, Co-founder of Cyber London, Professor of Security Engineering & Director of the Institute for Cyber Security at City, University of London, welcomed Bofin’s appointment, “We are excited to have Bofin join our advisory board and help us define the Cslayber and AI strategic pillar. This is a key workstream for Cyber London, and Bofin’s insightful knowledge and expertise in this area will help position us at the forefront of the global cybersecurity landscape.”

CloudSEK’s Co-founder and Head of Product and Artificial Intelligence, Bofin Babu

A Word from Bofin Babu

“Moments like these reaffirm why we embarked on this journey—to make a lasting impact on the cybersecurity landscape. Joining Cyber London’s Advisory Board is a tremendous opportunity to contribute at a global level, collaborate with industry leaders, and drive meaningful change for a safer digital future. I am deeply passionate about making the world a safer place through ethical innovation, and I look forward to shaping the future of cybersecurity with this esteemed group of experts.”

CloudSEK’s Mission in Cybersecurity

CloudSEK is a contextual AI company specializing in predictive cyber threat intelligence and proactive risk management solutions. Its award-winning platform, XVigil, continuously monitors and analyzes digital risks, empowering organizations to fortify their cyber defenses and mitigate threats before they materialize.

As CloudSEK continues its expansion into Europe, Bofin plays a dual role—leading Product & Technology Development and spearheading Business Growth in the European market. His expertise in AI-driven security solutions and international cybersecurity regulations will strengthen CloudSEK’s position in the UK and beyond.

Community-Driven Cybersecurity: BeVigil & DeepFake Analyzer

CloudSEK’s commitment to community-driven cybersecurity is evident in its public interest initiatives. The company has built free-to-use tools that empower individuals, researchers, and enterprises to enhance cyber resilience.

BeVigil.Com Community Security Search Engine: Launched in 2019, BeVigil is the world’s first mobile app security search engine, allowing users to check app security ratings and helping 35,000+ cybersecurity professionals identify vulnerabilities in Android and iOS apps. The platform has 180,000+ monthly users and has been instrumental in uncovering critical security flaws in global apps like HubSpot and Shopify.

DeepFake Analyzer Tool: In 2024, CloudSEK launched an AI-powered DeepFake Analyzer, a free tool designed to combat deepfake scams and misinformation. The tool has gained global traction and has been featured in TechRadar, CNBC, and MSN, reinforcing CloudSEK’s commitment to responsible AI innovation.

Through these initiatives, CloudSEK actively contributes to cybersecurity awareness, public safety, and ethical AI deployment, aligning with European values of transparency and proactive threat defense.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Cyber London

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 128