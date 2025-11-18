Cyber Awareness Session Held at GEAR Innovative International School by Experts

- Advertisement -

SecurEyes, a leading cybersecurity company, recently organised a cybersecurity-awareness session at GEAR Innovative International School, Bellandur, Bengaluru. The one-hour interactive session was designed to educate and engage students on the importance of staying safe in the digital world.

The speakers, Mr. Karmendra Kohli, CEO and Co-founder of SecurEyes, and Mr. Mrutyunjay Sahoo, Technical Manager, led the session, combining real-life examples, live demonstrations, and practical tips to help students understand the evolving landscape of online threats.

The event was part of SecurEyes’ broader initiative to promote cyber hygiene and responsible digital behaviour among young internet users. Through relatable anecdotes and interactive discussions, the speakers simplified complex cybersecurity concepts, empowering students to make safer digital choices.

Mr. Karmendra Kohli, CEO and Co-founder of SecurEyes

Speaking during the session, Mr. Karmendra Kohli emphasised the need for early awareness and critical thinking among students. “That’s the world we live in; a digital jungle full of games, friends, fun… and a few hidden dangers too. Today, we’ll learn how to be smart digital explorers, not easy targets,” he said, encouraging students to treat cybersecurity as a life skill rather than a mere technical topic.

Mr. Mrutyunjay Sahoo, Technical Manager

Mr. Mrutyunjay Sahoo spoke about how awareness sessions like these can build a more vigilant generation. “Students today are digital natives, but awareness is what makes them truly secure. The more they understand how these systems work, the more responsibly they can use them,” he said.

Students were completely engaged throughout the session. Their curiosity peaked during live demonstrations of cyber threats, including simulated scenarios from Cable of Chaos demo and The Hidden Risk of USB demo which revealed how easily personal information could be compromised online. Many students were visibly surprised and intrigued, reacting with awe and thoughtful questions that extended even after the session concluded.

The presentation covered key dos and don’ts of cybersecurity; from protecting passwords and recognising scam calls to identifying phishing links and social engineering tricks. The speakers highlighted warning signs such as callers pressuring for immediate action, requests for OTPs or money through unusual methods, and unfamiliar numbers mimicking familiar voices.

They also shared actionable safety practices, such as creating pre-agreed codewords among family members to verify identities in emergencies and calling back on trusted numbers when receiving suspicious requests.

The initiative aims to reach schools across Bengaluru to nurture a culture of cyber responsibility from a young age. The session at GEAR Innovative International School successfully sparked curiosity and awareness, reminding students that while the internet offers immense opportunities, it also demands constant vigilance and informed decision-making.

As cybersecurity becomes a crucial part of modern education, programs like these play a pivotal role in equipping young learners with the knowledge and confidence to navigate the digital world safely.

