CtrlS Unveils Upcoming Chennai Hyperscale Datacenter Park

- Advertisement - -

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd has unveiled their upcoming datacenter park in Chennai – their fifth hyperscale DC campus in India following Mumbai, Hyderabad, Noida and Bangalore.

CtrlS Datacenters will invest Rs 4,000 crore in the Chennai Datacenter Park, across phases. The company is expected to create about 500 direct jobs and over 9,000 indirect jobs.

Located in the Ambattur industrial area, the campus will include two datacenter buildings with a combined built-up area of almost 1 million square feet, and 72 MW IT load capacity.

The first datacenter building (Chennai DC 1) is fully booked, and will begin operations in Q2 2024. The second datacenter building (Chennai DC 2) is slated to be launched in the second half of 2024 – and is presently accepting bookings. Chennai DC 2 is a Ground + 10 floor structure, with an IT load of 27 MW.

The CtrlS Chennai DC Campus boasts of some advanced features such as:

State-of-the-art 230 kV on-campus gas-insulated substation (GIS)

AI-Ready with advanced cooling technologies

Earthquake resistant – Structurally designed to withstand earthquakes up to a magnitude of 7.5 on the Richter scale

Flood-proof – Positioned 14 meters above sea level. The DC buildings are further elevated by 2.2 meters, mitigating flood risks

9-Layer physical security

Building façade to have solar panels

Planning for LEED Platinum-certification leveraging renewable energy and advanced water recycling amongst other sustainable initiatives

Mr. Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO, CtrlS Datacenters

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO, CtrlS Datacenters stated, “We are delighted to unveil our upcoming Chennai DC Park. Chennai is the second largest datacenter market in India and holds strategic significance because of the presence of large number of subsea cable landing stations, coupled with the growing presence of enterprises and cloud service providers in the region.” He further stated, “With the government’s ambitious plans for knowledge-based industries and the resulting surge in digital transformation, CtrlS Datacenters is proud to contribute to Chennai’s dynamic digital landscape with its upcoming state-of-the-art datacenter campus. We thank the Tamil Nadu government for extending all the necessary support and creating a conducive environment for setting up of our datacenters.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CtrlS Datacenters

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.