CtrlS Datacenters Lays out Expansion Plans for Kolkata

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, Asia’s largest Rated-4 datacenter operator with over 250 MW live datacenter footprint across eight major markets in India, has unveiled major expansion plans for Kolkata with an aim to develop a complete ecosystem of cutting-edge AI-ready datacenters and an advanced network and connectivity ecosystem to serve the needs of enterprises, Govt. and hyperscalers in the region.

CtrlS Datacenters has earmarked an investment of Rs 2,200 crore to build a robust ecosystem in the near future, driven by the greenfield datacenter campus that will come up in the New Town area of Kolkata, which will be implemented over four phases with over 60 MW IT load capacity, along with a world-class network that will ensure seamless connectivity.

As part of the overall project, the first datacenter building is slated to go live in Q2 of FY-24, and will have 16MW IT load capacity and a built-up area of over 90,000 sq. ft. This will be the first Rated-4 datacenter of eastern India.

Mr. Suresh Kumar Rathod, President, Colocation Business, CtrlS Datacenters

Highlighting the strategic importance of bringing CtrlS Datacenters’ world-class Rated-4 datacenter solutions to enterprises and government entities in Kolkata, Mr. Suresh Kumar Rathod, President, Colocation Business, CtrlS Datacenters said, “Along with our core offerings, we will also launch our full suite of managed services and advanced interconnectivity solutions tailored for this market. We are committed to catalyzing the digital transformation landscape of eastern India and grateful to the state government for their valuable guidance and support throughout this endeavor.”

He further emphasizes on Kolkata’s rising prominence, “This metropolitan city ranks third in India by GDP after Mumbai and Delhi, and with West Bengal boasting the third-largest internet subscriber base after Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the region is witnessing a rapid wave of digital transformation. These factors combined, are fuelling an immense demand for robust and reliable datacenter services.”

Some key features of CtrlS Datacenters Kolkata DC Campus:

AI-Ready datacenters with provision for high-density racks

A wide range of modern cooling technologies

9-zone security

Sustainable Datacenters. Aiming for LEED Platinum certification

Backed by dual power sources and N+N active feeds

Access to multiple ISPs, cloud service providers and internet exchanges

Natural disaster-proof – designed as per Seismic Zone 3 standards

