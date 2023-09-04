CtrlS Datacenters appoints former Amazon executive Vipin Jain as President, datacenter operations

- Advertisement - -

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, the Asia’s fastest growing Rated-4 datacenter company, has announced the appointment of Vipin Jain as President-Operations. The appointment of Vipin will further strengthen CtrlS operational expertise in the digital infrastructure sphere and reaffirms the company’s vision to propel it into the next generation of datacenter technology.

In his new role at CtrlS, Vipin, will take charge to establish a global operational framework, processes, and systems that will lead CtrlS into the next generation of AI/ML-ready datacenters. Supported by a strong leadership team, he will also focus on achieving the operational benchmarks for company’s datacenter facilities in India as well as in the emerging markets to achieve operational benchmarks that surpass global standards, reaffirming CtrlS’s standing as an industry pacesetter.

He is distinguished technology leader with over 30 years of experience in the datacenter and telecom infrastructure domain, having held critical roles in prominent organizations such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Reliance Communications, Lucent Technologies, Essar, Motorola, and Siemens. Vipin is a Gold Medalist from Delhi College of Engineering and a Stanford LEAD graduate, and has consistently demonstrated his prowess in driving technological innovation while keeping a keen eye on operational excellence.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chariman, CtrlS Datacenters said, “I am delighted to welcome Vipin as our President-Operations. He will be leading the CtrlS Operations through a period of significant growth and expansion and driving the world standard for operational excellence in the industry.

His remarkable journey and extensive experience in the field make him a perfect fit for this role. He shares our passion for innovation and customer satisfaction, and with the unique blend of technical expertise and strategic leadership is expected to drive CtrlS towards innovative solutions propelling us to achieve exceptional milestones.”

The move comes as the company is expanding its operations nationally and globally. The company recently announced its first international expansion in collaboration with the National Telecom Public Company (NT) for a 150-MW datacenter campus in Chonburi, Thailand. The company is also presently in the process of constructing 30 datacenters, with five of them projected to become operational in 2023. CtrlS aims to deploy 500 Edge datacenters in tier-2 and tier-3 cities nationwide while concurrently developing a substantial 500-acre solar power facility to ensure sustainable, clean energy for its operations.

Commenting on his new role at CtrlS, Vipin Jain said, “I am thrilled to join CtrlS and embark on this exciting journey towards revolutionizing the landscape of datacenters. CtrlS has long been recognized as a leader in the industry, and I am eager to contribute to its legacy by establishing cutting-edge operational frameworks and processes. Our goal is to create AI/ML-ready datacenters that not only meet global standards but also exceed customer expectations. I am dedicated to fostering a culture of customer-centricity and empowering our team to deliver their best.”

CtrlS Operations team is known for providing consistent, high-quality and reliable services with integrity, and delivering exceptional experiences to customers. Vipin joins ranks with leaders that form part of a team who come with proven track records of delivering customer growth and customer success at a massive scale.

