CtrlS Datacenters appoints Dr. Hari K Parameshwar as Chief Projects Officer – Colocation

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd has announced the appointment of Dr. Hari K Parameshwar as its Chief Projects Officer (CPO) – Colocation. In this role, Dr. Hari will primarily be responsible for construction of all new datacenters at CtrlS, including edge datacenters. With a diverse and extensive work experience spanning over three decades in the engineering and construction industry, Dr. Hari will strengthen the leadership team at CtrlS. He will be reporting to CtrlS Datacenters Chairman & CEO – Sridhar Pinnapureddy.

Commenting on this development, Mr. Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman & CEO, CtrlS Datacenters said, “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Hari K Parameshwar to our leadership team as we look to accelerate our growth with a line-up of marquee datacenters across key markets, including edge datacenter facilities. Dr. Hari has been entrusted with the prime responsibility to set new standards for datacenter builds, that our demanding customers expect of CtrlS.”

CtrlS is bullish on the growth prospects both in India and internationally, and as the company embarks on adding an additional 350 MW capacity by 2029 as part of its announced $2 billion investment plan, Dr. Hari’s appointment will catalyse the momentum.

Dr. Hari K Parameshwar is a seasoned infrastructure management professional with over three decades of career brilliance in development of urban infrastructure, construction of airports, management of mega projects and spearheading environment & sustainability initiatives.

Commenting on his new role at CtrlS Datacenters, Dr. Hari K Parameshwar said, “I am excited to join CtrlS Datacenters at this critical growth phase of the company to capitalize on the growing digital economy in India and the demand for AI/ML-ready datacenters. CtrlS Datacenters has laid a clear roadmap to establish new world-class, sustainable colocation and edge datacenters in future across key potential markets. I look forward to be part of the leadership team and use my experience to expedite this incredible growth.”

Prior to joining CtrlS Datacenters, he served in the executive management of reputed corporates, including Director – Design & Build of Shapoorji Pallonji & Co, Executive Director & Business Head of AECOM, Executive Vice President of GMR, and Chief Infrastructure Officer of BIAL. Dr. Hari is an Engineering graduate with an MBA in Operations Management, an M.Phil. in Human Resources, and PhD in Business Administration from University of Mysore. An avid marathoner, cyclist & a yoga practitioner, Dr. Hari is also an author of a few popular books.

