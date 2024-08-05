CtrlS Acquires Land in Patna for Greenfield Edge Datacenter

- Advertisement -

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, Asia’s largest Rated-4 datacenter operator, has acquired a new land parcel in Patna for its upcoming datacenter, through the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA), located in the Pataliputra Industrial Area. The site is strategically located just 300 meters from the company’s existing Patna DC1 facility.

CtrlS Datacenters plans to invest approximately Rs 400 crore in this new datacenter, which will boast a 10MW IT load capacity and house approximately 1,000 racks. This land acquisition reaffirms CtrlS Datacenters’ commitment to strengthening its presence in Patna, a major digital hub in eastern India and the economic powerhouse of Bihar.

Mr. Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO, CtrlS Datacenters

Mr. Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO of CtrlS Datacenters commented on the acquisition, “We are committed to developing a robust IT ecosystem in Bihar through our future-ready datacenters, serving hyperscalers, enterprises, and startups. We extend our gratitude to the State government for providing a conducive policy environment, an industry-friendly business climate, and attractive incentives for our upcoming project.”

Pinnapureddy added, “Together with our ecosystem partners, we will not only bring significant investments to the State but also generate employment opportunities in the region. In response to the market’s demonstrated potential, CtrlS Datacenters is establishing this greenfield datacenter in Patna, for which we have now secured the land.”

CtrlS Datacenters aims to support the digital transformation journey of enterprises and hyperscalers by providing reliable, scalable, sustainable, and always-available digital infrastructure, coupled with cutting-edge digital solutions to keep them ahead of the curve.

To date, CtrlS Datacenters has developed state-of-the-art Edge datacenters in Lucknow and Patna. These Edge facilities complement the company’s extensive network of 13 datacenters across Mumbai, Noida, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

Looking ahead, CtrlS Datacenters is committed to building a network of hyper-connected datacenters in India and beyond. The company plans to establish over 20 Edge datacenters across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in India in the coming years. As the world increasingly demands localized Edge datacenters, CtrlS Datacenters is positioning itself as a frontrunner in this space with a clear roadmap for expansion in this segment.

