Ctrl F by Core Integra Wins the ‘Innovative & New’ Product Category Award at the ISODA TSXII 2023 at Abu Dhabi

Core Integra, India’s leading RegTech firm, proudly announces its win at the ISODA TSXII 2023 in the ‘Innovative & New’ product category. The event was held at Abu Dhabi, UAE by the Infotech Software Dealers Association (ISODA), which is one of the largest IT communities in India that works towards bridging the gap between software manufacturers, distributors and dealers. ISODA has 200+ members across 150+ cities in India with 9 Regional chapters of the Association.

Core Integra is India’s leading regulatory technology company transforming Compliance. Its solution Ctrl F is trusted by over 500+ entities and 7000 enterprise users in 28 industries. CtrlF is the largest Compliance platform (ERP-based) for Labour Laws and Acts offered as SaaS and Services. The multi-tenant, cloud-based, web-based, and mobile Compliance SAAS solution keeps track of all compliances and has recently added advanced workflows using Robotic Process Automation (RPA) for automating labour Compliance.

CtrlF includes a library of all Acts, Laws, Notifications, and Circulars, as well as a repository for critical documents such as licences, registrations, notices, and audit reports of an organisation, as well as an auto alert mechanism to prevent missing any critical deadlines. For seamless and secure data transfer, the software can easily integrate with any Client software. CtrlF, offered as a SaaS model has till date successfully acquired 100+ clients in a short period of time.

