Wednesday, April 3, 2024
CSRB’s Report on Microsoft’s Failures Leading to Chinese Hack – Statement from Amit Yoran, Chairman & CEO, Tenable

By NCN News Network
The CSRB issued a masterful piece of work. This is not some watered down, wishy washy document full of government speak and platitudes. After a thorough investigation, this body of august experts issued a powerful document that should serve as a wake-up call to cloud providers that cybersecurity must be a top priority. While some cyber failures are unavoidable, we shouldn’t assume that to always be the case. The report states that “the intrusion was preventable” and the Federal government has put its foot down over Microsoft’s repeated cybersecurity failures.

“It [CSRB] identified a series of Microsoft operational and strategic decisions that collectively pointed to a corporate culture that deprioritized enterprise security investments and rigorous risk management, at odds with the company’s centrality in the technology ecosystem and the level of trust customers place in the company to protect their data and operations.”

Mr. Amit Yoran, Chairman & CEO, Tenable
Mr. Amit Yoran, Chairman & CEO, Tenable

There is no mincing of words. I couldn’t be prouder of how CISA and CSRB are maturing.

Mr. Amit Yoran, Chairman & CEO, Tenable

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Tenable

