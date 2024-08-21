CSC e-Governance Services India Limited and Fortinet Collaborate to Strengthen Cybersecurity in Rural India

- Advertisement -

Fortinet, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, and CSC e-Governance Services India Limited (CSC SPV), a Special Purpose Vehicle incorporated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), Government of India, announced their strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration aims to enhance the cybersecurity resilience of the networks and systems providing government services through Common Service Centres (CSC) across rural India. The MoU signifies a major step forward in securing e-governance services and networks of CSCs by improving cybersecurity readiness, implementing best practices, and providing user training.

Key Highlights of the MoU:

Enhanced Cybersecurity for Rural Citizens: Fortinet and CSC SPV will work to enhance the security of broadband-enabled rural service points, providing Government to Citizen (G2C), Business to Customer (B2C), and Business to Business (B2B) services. By leveraging Fortinet’s industry-leading cybersecurity solutions, CSCs will be better equipped to protect rural citizens from a variety of cyber threats.

Advanced Technical Collaboration: Fortinet will assist in designing, and implementation of ICT solutions, focusing on cybersecurity and network security. This collaboration will enhance CSC SPV’s ability to deliver secure ICT infrastructure and related services to various government departments, PSUs, and rural banking sectors.

Cybersecurity Workforce Development: The MoU emphasizes the importance of raising cybersecurity awareness and improving computer security readiness. Fortinet will conduct periodic user training programs and provide resources to enhance the skills and knowledge of CSC SPV’s workforce, ensuring they are well-equipped to address the dynamic challenges of the cyber landscape.

Secure ICT Infrastructure: This partnership will focus on delivering optimized, performance-oriented, and centralized management solutions for ICT infrastructure to ultimately enhance the cybersecurity posture of rural India. By prioritizing the needs of rural citizens, Fortinet and CSC SPV aim to ensure that essential government services are delivered securely and efficiently.

Promotion of Best Practices: Both parties will collaborate to promote best practices and develop forward-looking security strategies. This includes the exchange of information, joint advisories, and technical presentations to understand the in-depth scope of effective ICT solutions for concerned departments. Workshops and knowledge exchange sessions will further enhance the strategic approach to cybersecurity.

Mr. Sanjay Rakesh, MD and CEO-CSC SPV

Mr. Sanjay Rakesh, MD and CEO-CSC SPV said, “At CSC, we are committed to enhancing the security, privacy, reliability, and integrity of the computing environment. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to enhance the cybersecurity landscape in rural India, ensuring a secure and resilient digital future for all citizens. By combining Fortinet’s global cybersecurity expertise with CSC SPV’s extensive reach and influence, this alliance is poised to significantly improve the protection of India’s digital infrastructure and contribute to the overall economic and digital security of the country.”

Mr. Vishak Raman, Vice President of Sales for India, SEA, and ANZ at Fortinet

Mr. Vishak Raman, Vice President of Sales for India, SEA, and ANZ at Fortinet said, “Combating cybercrime needs widespread collaboration, responsible transparency, and accountability beyond individual organizations and our collaboration with CSC reflects Fortinet’s commitment to enhancing cyber resilience in India. Together with CSC, Fortinet will work to address network and security complexities and protect vital government services and applications that have become the lifeline for e-governance, reaching all citizens. This partnership underscores our shared vision of a secure and resilient digital future for India.”

